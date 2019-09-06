New Delhi: Former President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe passed away at 95 at a Singapore hospital on Friday after battling ill health, according to multiple sources in the Africa country.

Mugabe was undergoing treatment in Singapore since April.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the news in a tweet, “It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe.”

“Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said in another tweet.

According to reports, Mugabe’s relatives had left the country yesterday for Singapore where he was on life support for some time.

A revolutionary and politician, Mugabe had served as Prime Minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and then as President from 1987 to 2017.

He had also chaired the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) group from 1975 to 1980 and led its successor political party, the ZANU – Patriotic Front from 1980 to 2017.