New Delhi: At a time when the nation is witnessing rising protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, the Congress on Friday said it will hold flag marches with the name ‘Save Constitution – Save India’ across the country on its foundation day on December 28 as a mark of protest against the CAA and the NRC.

The announcement in this regard was made by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal. He stated that the Congress will celebrate its foundation day by hoisting its flag at the AICC headquarters in Delhi on Saturday morning.

“In addition to the customary flag hoisting in the respective state capitals, the Presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees will thereafter undertake flag marches carrying the message of ‘Save Constitution-Save India’. They will also read the preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organized for this purpose”, he said.

He also stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will join the program in Guwahati, Assam, on Saturday to participate in their respective states.

Accusing PM Modi and Home Minister Shah of being contradictory on NRC, NPR, Venugopal stated that the Central government has put itself in a bind on these issues with the PM (Prime Minister), Home Minister and Raksha Mantri (RM) making contradictory statements on different occasions.

“The CAA proposes to flout the guarantees of Article 14, in contravention of the Constitution of India,” he said.

He also alleged that the Central government’s move to announce the NPR updation in the middle of protests over the CAA is an effort to divert the attention from the main issues of unemployment and economic gloom.

“Amidst massive public outrage, the government decided to take a step further and announced the updation of NPR exercise, on December 24. This has again raised hackles and suspicion because of RSS-BJP’s long-hidden agenda to implement NRC following completion of NPR exercise amid historic unemployment and the pall of economic gloom,” he said.

(With inputs from IANS)