New Delhi: India is witnessing a significant drop in coronavirus cases after the third wave, but the deteriorating situation in China and parts of Asia and Europe has triggered fears of a possible fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the unversed, China has been battling its largest COVID-19 outbreak since the initial one in early 2020 that devastated the city of Wuhan and other parts of Hubei province.Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Mamata Govt Eases Covid Restrictions, Usage of Mask To Continue In Public Places

To bring the situation under control, Shanghai, a global hub for international finance and trade, imposed a two-phase lockdown. The citywide lockdown that will be conducted in two phases is said to be China’s most extensive since the central city of Wuhan confined its 11 million people to their homes for 76 days in early 2020. Millions more have been kept in lockdown since then. Also Read - Delhi Further Relaxes COVID Guidelines, Lifts Penalty For Not Wearing Masks At Public Places | Details Here

During the two-phase lockdown, residents of Shanghai will be required to stay home and deliveries will be left at checkpoints to ensure there is no contact with the outside world. Offices and all businesses not considered essential will be closed and public transport suspended. Also Read - What is AFSPA, And Why Govt's Decision To Reduce It From Three States is 'Historic'? Explained

Why Cases Are Rising In China? The new omicron BA.2 subvariant is widely blamed for a surge of cases in China this month. By far, most of the cases have been in Jilin province, which borders North Korea in China’s industrial northeast. Smaller outbreaks have also popped up across the country, including Shanghai, the financial capital and China’s largest city with 26 million people. The rising cases are impeding the country’s ‘Zero-COVID’ strategy. China had claimed to have reduced cases to a minimum via its zero Covid strategies of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines, and rapidly implemented targeted lockdowns. However, hospitals in Shanghai are now overwhelming and mortuaries are reportedly inundated with dead bodies. China on Thursday reported 8,559 new cases in the previous 24-hour period, of which 6,720 had no symptoms. The proportion of asymptomatic cases has been higher than in previous outbreaks, particularly in Shanghai. About 100 of the new cases were imported ones among people who had recently arrived from abroad.

Should India Worry? Officials at the World Health Organization had also warned that Omicron may not be the last Covid variant and the next strain could be more contagious. “The next variant of concern will be more fit, and what we mean by that is it will be more transmissible because it will have to overtake what is currently circulating,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead. However, after the third wave, cases are declining in India. The situation here (India) has been much different from China and other countries. In the last 24 hours, India saw 1,225 new Covid cases, 28 deaths, and 1,594 recoveries. The country’s active caseload stood at 14,307. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent. The above data by the Union Health Ministry and the experts’ comments showed that the risk of a fresh surge is very low, at least in the coming months (Unless a fresh variant is detected). Eminent virologist Dr T Jacob John predicted that the chances fourth wave in Indi is highly unlikely unless a new variant comes up. “Today, with three waves behind us and with Omicron gone, I do not understand how fear needs to be inculcated into human beings and for what purpose. I don’t believe in predicting a wave based on mathematical modelling.

Echoing similar remarks, Dr Sanjay Rai, senior epidemiologist at AIIMS said that there is high vaccination coverage thus severe impact of any future wave is unlikely.