New Delhi: India is witnessing a significant drop in coronavirus cases after the third wave, but the deteriorating situation in China and parts of Asia and Europe has triggered fears of a possible fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the unversed, China has been battling its largest COVID-19 outbreak since the initial one in early 2020 that devastated the city of Wuhan and other parts of Hubei province.Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Mamata Govt Eases Covid Restrictions, Usage of Mask To Continue In Public Places
To bring the situation under control, Shanghai, a global hub for international finance and trade, imposed a two-phase lockdown. The citywide lockdown that will be conducted in two phases is said to be China’s most extensive since the central city of Wuhan confined its 11 million people to their homes for 76 days in early 2020. Millions more have been kept in lockdown since then. Also Read - Delhi Further Relaxes COVID Guidelines, Lifts Penalty For Not Wearing Masks At Public Places | Details Here
During the two-phase lockdown, residents of Shanghai will be required to stay home and deliveries will be left at checkpoints to ensure there is no contact with the outside world. Offices and all businesses not considered essential will be closed and public transport suspended. Also Read - What is AFSPA, And Why Govt's Decision To Reduce It From Three States is 'Historic'? Explained
A child wearing a mask holds her pet cat on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Beijing. China began its most extensive coronavirus lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai as questions are raised about the economic toll of the nation’s “zero-COVID” strategy. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Why Cases Are Rising In China?
- The new omicron BA.2 subvariant is widely blamed for a surge of cases in China this month.
- By far, most of the cases have been in Jilin province, which borders North Korea in China’s industrial northeast. Smaller outbreaks have also popped up across the country, including Shanghai, the financial capital and China’s largest city with 26 million people.
- The rising cases are impeding the country’s ‘Zero-COVID’ strategy. China had claimed to have reduced cases to a minimum via its zero Covid strategies of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines, and rapidly implemented targeted lockdowns.
- However, hospitals in Shanghai are now overwhelming and mortuaries are reportedly inundated with dead bodies.
- China on Thursday reported 8,559 new cases in the previous 24-hour period, of which 6,720 had no symptoms.
- The proportion of asymptomatic cases has been higher than in previous outbreaks, particularly in Shanghai. About 100 of the new cases were imported ones among people who had recently arrived from abroad.
Echoing similar remarks, Dr Sanjay Rai, senior epidemiologist at AIIMS said that there is high vaccination coverage thus severe impact of any future wave is unlikely.