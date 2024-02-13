Home

News

Free Electricity: PM Modi Launches ‘Muft Bijli’ Scheme, Shares Link To Join

Free Electricity: PM Modi Launches ‘Muft Bijli’ Scheme, Shares Link To Join

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: PM Modi launched free electricity on Tuesday and said the project would entail an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore.

Free Electricity: PM Modi Launches ‘Muft Bijli’ Scheme, Shares Link To Join

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the Central Government is launching the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’ to boost solar power and sustainable progress. The scheme focuses on lighting up as many as one crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month. PM Modi stated that the project would entail an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.