Rafael Nadal was over the moon after he beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets at Roland Garros on Sunday to win his 13th French Open. The win also helped the Spaniard equal Swiss Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slams. Nadal brought his best game to the plate as he ran away with the game to shock Djokovic and break his dream of winning the French Open.

After the game, an interviewer while questioning Nadal, mistakingly gave Djokovic an extra slam. Nadal was quick to react as he corrected the interviewer by saying the Serbian has 17 Grand Slams and not 18. He said: 'Do not give him an extra Slam to Novak that he will beat us.'

“I never hide that for me, I would love to finish my career as the player with more Grand Slams. No doubt about that. Of course, I care about the records. It means a lot to me to share this number [20] with Roger,” Nadal said.

“But, you know I don’t want to think about them all the time. Novak has this one, Roger has the other one. You can’t be always unhappy because your neighbor has a bigger house than you or a better phone, “Nadal added.

“Congrats to Novak for another great tournament,” Nadal said during an on-court interview. “Sorry for today, you know. In Australia he killed me a couple of times ago. Today was for me, that’s part of the game. We’ve played plenty of times together: one day wins one, another day wins the other. So just all the best for the future, Novak.”

After the humiliating defeat, Novak like a true sportsman lauded Nadal and his reaction won the hearts of fans.