New Delhi: In yet another unfortunate incident, an Indian Army soldier was killed and three other jawans were injured when an avalanche hit an Army post in Drass belt of Ladakh’s Kargil district on Thursday, officials said.

As per updates, the avalanche hit the Army post in Mushkoh valley in which four soldiers were buried. Sources at the Army post told a news agency that one soldier died on the spot, while three injured jawans were rescued.

Prior to this, four avalanches had hit in Jammu and Kashmir since Monday night in which six soldiers and many civilians were killed.

On Tuesday, an avalanche had also hit an Army post in Machil sector along the Line of Control in which five soldiers were trapped. Soon after the avalanche, a rescue operation was launched but none of the soldiers could be saved.

Another similar avalanche had also struck a village in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on Monday night in which five civilians were killed while four others were rescued.

A 29-year-old BSF jawan was killed and six others were rescued after the fourth avalanche had hit the Army post along the LoC in Kashmir’s Naugam sector at 8.30 PM on Monday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is deployed along the LoC under the operational command of the Army as part of guarding the front against Pakistan.