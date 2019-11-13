New Delhi: While the entire nation is staring at the political turbulence in Maharashtra in the absence of a single-largest party in the recent election, Twitter is glued to Devendra Fadnavis’ account as a lot is happening there as well. As soon as the President’s Rule was declared on Tuesday, Fadnavis, or his social media team, changed the description to ‘Maharashtra Sevak’. Earlier, too, the day when Fadnavis met the governor and resigned from the post of the CM, he didn’t waste much time to change the bio to ‘caretaker CM’.

Instead of ‘Maharashtra Sevak’, Fadnavis could have put former Maharashtra Chief Minister. But he didn’t do that and instead chose a description which may ring a bell with the Maharashtra voters, who, as political observers claim, are being cheated in the process. The mandate was for BJP and Sena alliance. But both the allies trained guns on each other and could not resolve the power-sharing issues. Fadnavis was termed as ‘arrogant’ by the Sena as from the beginning he was dismissing Sena’s claims to have 50:509 agreement on power-sharing.

The imposition of President’s Rule in the state was unfortunate, Fadnavis said on Tuesday evening.

“People had given a very clear mandate. Even then a government could not be formed. It is very unfortunate that the state was forced to have the President’s Rule. Still, I expect that a stable government will soon be formed in the state,” read Mr Fadnavis’ press note on Tuesday.

BJP MP and former Chief Minister Narayan Rane too had said that Mr Fadnavis was making efforts to form a BJP-led coalition government in the state.

“BJP will try to form the government. Devendra Fadnavis is putting in all efforts in this regard. I am now with the BJP. I will do everything I can to ensure the BJP comes to power again,” said Mr Rane.