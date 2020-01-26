New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the citizens of India as the nation marks its 71st Republic Day.
Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!”
Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister congratulated all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. The awardees include extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity.
On Republic Day eve, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation and said, “As India and Indians march forward, we remain committed to engaging the global community to build a secure and prosperous future for ourselves and for the entire humanity.”
Meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu asserted, “Let us pledge to faithfully discharge our constitutionally mandated Fundamental Duties and be responsible citizens who will be proactive partners in the nation’s development.”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day’.’
Chief Minister of Punjab Capt. Amarinder Singh appealed everyone to thank the freedom fighters, who shaped the country to be ‘Sovereign, Secular and the Democratic Republic.’
Here’s how other leaders wished the nation:
The Republic Day 2020 celebrations commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to martyrs at National War Memorial. This was for the first time that the prime minister paid homage to martyrs at the National War memorial instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti.
The chief guest for this year’s Republic Day parade is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.