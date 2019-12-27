New Delhi: With just two days left for the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister-designate Hemant Soren, preparations are in full swing in Jharkhand for the mega event on January 29.

A galaxy of top political leaders, including former President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and P Chidambaram to SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejaswi Yadav, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are the host of leaders have been invited to attend the grand swearing-in ceremony.

However, reports suggest that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is unlikely to attend the event as no confirmation has yet been received regarding her arrival.

To attend the grand event, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Soren on Wednesday had come to the national capital to invite Sonia Gandhi in person for the event. However, her name is not in the list of the dignitaries who have confirmed their presence on the occasion.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has also confirmed to attend the event. Apart from this, Chief Ministers of six states have also confirmed their presence. Those chief minister include West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Apart from this, other regional leaders who will be present on the occasion include HD Kumaraswamy, KC Venugopal, N Chandrababu Naidu, Harish Rawat, DMK MP Kanimozhi, TR Balu, Sharad Yadav, and Ahmed Patel.

The development comes after the JMM received massive victory in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 in alliance with the Congress and the RJD. As per updates, JMM won 30 seats, while Congress and RJD secured 16 and one seat respectively in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

On December 26, Raj Bhawan in Jharkhand stated that Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to chief minister-designate Hemant Soren at 2 PM on December 29. Soren had on December 24 called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government and submitted a letter of support of 50 MLAs to her.