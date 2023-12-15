Home

News

From Spice Hub To Sky Hub: Surat Airport Earns International Status; Key Details Here

From Spice Hub To Sky Hub: Surat Airport Earns International Status; Key Details Here

Elevating Surat Airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment, and bolstering diplomatic ties.

Surat: Get ready for global connections and booming trade! The Union Cabinet has given Surat Airport its wings, officially granting it international status. This momentous decision promises to be not just a gateway for eager travelers but also a vital artery for the city’s thriving diamond and textile industries.

Trending Now

This strategic move promises to unlock unprecedented economic potential, making Surat a key player in the international aviation landscape and fostering a new era of prosperity for the region, according to an official statement.

You may like to read

Elevating Surat Airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment, and bolstering diplomatic ties. With a surge in passenger traffic and cargo operations, the airport’s international designation will provide a crucial impetus for regional development, the statement added.

Surat Airport will not only become a gateway for international travelers but also facilitate seamless export-import operations for the thriving diamond and textile – industries, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said. This strategic move promises to unlock unprecedented economic potential, making Surat a key player in the international aviation landscape and fostering a new era of prosperity for the region.

Surat, a rapidly growing city in India, has demonstrated remarkable economic prowess and industrial development. Elevating Surat Airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment, and bolstering diplomatic ties, it added.

With a surge in passenger traffic and cargo operations, the airport’s international designation will provide a crucial impetus for regional development.

Ayodhya Airport All Set For Flight operations, Receives Aerodrome License From DGCA

The upcoming Ayodhya Airport was granted the Aerodrome License by DGCA in the public use category for all weather conditions on Thursday. Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) received the license on December 14 from Vikram Dev Dutt, DG, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in New Delhi.

This achievement is significant as the project was time-bound and the Airport would be operational for the convenience of people worldwide who plan to visit the temple town, Ayodhya. The airport has 2200 m long runway with complete Aeronautical Ground Lights (AGLs) infrastructure and is supported by Doppler Very High Frequency Omni Range (DVOR) & Instrument Landing System (ILS).

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.