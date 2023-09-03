Home

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi All Set to Welcome World Leaders With Revamped Roads, Flowers, And More

Life-size cutouts of langurs have sprung up in several parts of New Delhi over the last few days as officials look to prevent the smaller rhesus monkeys from playing spoilsport

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and the prime minister’s Principal Secretary P K Mishra were among the senior government functionaries who visited key sites related to the upcoming G20 Summit meeting to take stock of preparedness for the mega event.

Officials said they travelled by two mini-buses for the site visit to minimise inconvenience to the public. They visited Bharat Mandapam, the convention centre that will host key G20 meetings, the Palam technical area and some of the roundabouts in the area through which the foreign delegates will be travelling, officials said.

Let’s see how Delhi is getting ready for the grand event:

The streets across Delhi have been decorated with flowering pots and foliage – nearly 6.75 lakh – and the designated venues have been beautified for the high-profile delegations to arrive. Among major locations that have been transformed with plants include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and the ITPO.

The Delhi government’s forest department and the Delhi Parks and Garden Society placed 3.75 lakh plants, the PWD placed 50,000, the DDA one lakh, the NDMC one lakh and the MCD 50,000 pots. More potted flowering plants will be put up in the first week of September so that the plants are in full bloom during the duration of the G20 Summit, the officials said.

Delhi Gets Cutouts of Langurs

Life-size cutouts of langurs have sprung up in several parts of New Delhi over the last few days as officials look to prevent the smaller rhesus monkeys from playing spoilsport during the G20 summit that will take place next week.

Rhesus monkeys are a menace in many areas in India’s national capital, running across busy roads without warning – putting both themselves and motorists at risk – and often attacking unsuspecting pedestrians or residents.

City Gets New Colour:

Thematic and beautiful murals have been painted on the walls across the city, many depicting the G20 logo, famous monuments and maps of member nations.

Metro Stations Get Makeover:

The authorities have revamped the metro station with facade beautification, fresh coat of paint on its buildings, pillars, boundary walls and parking lots, and pavement restoration. Outside the Supreme Court metro station, a pedestrian plaza with aesthetic landscaping has been installed.

Giant thematic logo

India’s presidency of the G20 has been commemorated in a municipal park in south Delhi with a giant thematic logo of the influential grouping and flags of member nations mounted atop 20 decorative pillars installed in its lush gardens.

The park is located in Greater Kailash and area MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said the heads of state and other delegates who will come for the G20 Summit next month, should remember the warmth extended by the city and its people.

The G20 Leaders Summit is slated to be held on September 9-10 and a large number of prominent roads and other areas in the city have been cleaned and beautified in the run-up to the mega event that will be hosted at newly-built international convention centre at Pragati Maidan.

