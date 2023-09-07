Home

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi police launches mobile police station ahead of G20 Summit

Due to the weekend traffic constraints caused by the G20 Summit, Delhi Police established a mobile police station in the city's centre to help anyone wishing to submit a FIR or lodge a complaint.

Due to the G20 Summit’s weekend traffic closures, Delhi Police set up a mobile police station in the city’s centre to assist anybody seeking to file a FIR or make a complaint. In the event of a local emergency, the car will also act as a command centre.

