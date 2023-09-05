Home

G20 Summit: Will Delhi Be Under Lockdown On September 9-10? Here’s What Police Say

Delhi Traffic Police said services at the Supreme Court metro station (Pragati Maidan) will be affected during the G20 summit from September 9-September 10.

New Delhi: India is all set to host one of the high-profile international summits, the G20 Summit, in New Delhi from September 9. The two-day grand event will witness a slew of global leaders which include US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and others. The national capital has been given a perfect makeover for the event with roads being decorated with flowers, and walls painted with variegated colours. Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory for the residents as important roads in the city are likely to remain closed for two days.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday also clarified that the whole city will remain open during the G20 Summit. The authorities have said that the areas that come under NDMC will be barred. The police, in different posts on microblogging site X, said all the essential services such as milk booths and hospitals will remain functional in the New Delhi area.

“Whole Delhi is open. Just a small part of NDMC will have restrictions… It is once again reiterated that restrictions are only imposed in a small portion of NDMC area. Don’t believe in rumours,” the Delhi Police said. The G20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to be held from September 9-10 at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre – Bharat Mandapam – at Pragati Maidan.

In another post, the police said even though commercial activities remain banned between September 8 to 10, all the essential services such as milk booths, medical shops, hospitals and other services under the essential category will remain functional in the New Delhi area.

What’s Closed, What’s Open in National Capital

During the summit on September 9 and 10, establishments in the New Delhi area, including Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, will remain closed.

Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, and Bhikaji Cama Place are designated as “sensitive areas”.

No markets will be shut; movement will be regulated instead.

Cloud kitchens and delivery services won’t be allowed in the New Delhi area during the summit.

Essential services like grocery stores, ATMs, and medical stores will remain open in the regulated zone.

The Metro services will be functional to travel anywhere in the capital city.

All metro stations in Delhi will remain open except one, the city’s traffic police said in its latest announcement.

Delhi Traffic Police said services at the Supreme Court metro station (Pragati Maidan) will be affected during the G20 summit from September 9-September 10.

All theatres and restaurants in the controlled area of the New Delhi district will be closed.

Certain heads of state will stay at specific hotels like Maurya Sheraton, Lodhi hotel, and Hyatt, which are outside the NDMC area and will function normally.

Temporary traffic regulations may occur only during dignitary movements.

Movement of vehicles, including cars and bicycles, won’t be allowed in the controlled zone

The entirety of New Delhi district will be designated as a “Controlled Zone-I,” while the area enclosed by the Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be classified as a “Regulated Zone” from 5 am on Friday until midnight on Sunday.

There are no restrictions on the Outer Ring Road, except for National Highway 48, which will be diverted to alternate routes, but services won’t be closed.

All online delivery services, except medicines, will remain shut in the New Delhi district during the G20 Summit, the Delhi Police had said on Monday.

“Essential services such as postal and medical services, sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi. In the New Delhi area, commercial activities will not be allowed. Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said on Monday.

