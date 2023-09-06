Home

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Police Conducts Tear Gas Exercise Ahead Of The Event | Watch

The national capital Delhi is all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9-10.

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday conducted a tear gas exercise ahead of the high-profile G20 Summit in the national capital. Top leaders from the world’s biggest economies will arrive in India on Friday for a two-day G20 summit. The two-day global summit will be attended by leaders like US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of UK Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and others.

The national capital Delhi is all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9-10. The Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan – the main venue of this gala event, has been illuminated and decorated with plants, flowers and other festive items.

Watch

#WATCH | Delhi Police conducts tear gas exercise ahead of G20 Summit The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 pic.twitter.com/uRKhuw6k8v — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

Delhi Police Officer Creates Caricature Sketches of 30 Leaders

Delhi Police assistant commissioner of police Rajender Kalkal has sketched caricatures of 30 world leaders who are scheduled to attend the G20 Summit in the national capital later this week. Kalkal has made caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, US President Joe Biden, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, etc.

Kalkal has placed the caricatures at his office on the 14th floor of the Delhi Police headquarters.

“I have a hobby of making cartoons and caricatures since my childhood. I used to make cartoons of my classmates and also of teachers. When I joined the force, I managed to keep my hobby alive.

“Last year, I made a caricature of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and presented it to him. He liked it and sent an appreciation letter from the United Kingdom,” Kalkal said.

He said the caricature of Sunak took the maximum time, while Ramaphosa’s caricature was easy. He made all 30 caricatures in 45 days.

