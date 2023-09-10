Home

G20 Summit Delhi Declaration: Meet Indian Brains Behind The Script That Achieved ‘100% Consensus’

"Friends, we have just got good news, with the hard work of our teams, and with the cooperation of you all, there is consensus on the New Delhi G20 Summit Leaders' Declaration," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his remarks at Session 1 on 'One Earth' during the G20 Leaders' Summit, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Saturday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration marking a big diplomatic win for India, especially at a time when there is increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict. The declaration noted with deep concern the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world.

Asserting that “today’s era must not be of war”, the New Delhi G20 Summit Leaders’ Declaration under India’s presidency called on all States to uphold the principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty, and pitched for initiatives for “comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine”. “The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible.”

The announcement about a consensus on the 37-page declaration and its subsequent adoption was made by Prime Minister Modi at the start of the second session on the opening day of the two-day summit of the grouping of major developed and developing countries. It came hours after India circulated a new text to the members countries to describe the Ukraine conflict.

“I announce that this declaration is adopted,” he said, and banged the gavel thrice.

There were four Indian Foreign Services officers who worked relentlessly to draft the New Delhi G20 Leaders Declaration which achieved a reported ‘100% consensus’, a historic achievement. The four diplomats who created the Delhi declaration were Abhay Thakur, Ashish Sinha, Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur, and the only woman among the four Enam Gambhir.

According to Amitabh Kant, the entire team had 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, held 300 bilateral meetings, and circulated 15 drafts of the declaration with their counterparts on the Ukraine Conflict, which was the most complex part of the entire Declaration.

Taking a look at the four diplomats:

Eenam Gambhir

Eenam Gambhir is currently the Joint Secretary G20 in the G20 Secretariat and the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, She is a 2005 Batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer. Eenam Gambhir holds two masters degrees; the first one is a Masters of Sciences in Mathematics from Hindu College, Delhi University and the second degree is Masters in Advanced International Security from the University of Geneva. Eenam Gambhir is fluent in three languages- English, Hindi and Spanish.

Ashish Sinha

Ashish Sinha is from 2005 batch IFS officer.

He is also fluent in Spanish

Ashish Sinha has served in Madrid, Kathmandu, New York and Nairobi.

In New Delhi, he worked in the External Affairs Minister’s office and as a desk officer for Pakistan.

Abhay Thakur

Abhay Thakur is the Additional Secretary, the Sous-sherpa, No. 2 to India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

He has been India’s envoy to Mauritius and Nigeria

He has handled Nepal and Bhutan in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Thakur has also been a director in the External Affairs Minister’s office.

Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur

Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur is a Joint Secretary, and the lead negotiator on the Ukraine conflict paragraphs.

Naidu is extremely in fluent Chinese

Naidu has multilateral experience as Chef de Cabinet to the President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Naidu is an IFS of the 1998 batch.

He has handled the MEA’s Economic Diplomacy division and headed the Europe West Division where he was in charge of ties with major G7 countries including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the European Union, reports IE.

Naidu has a Master’s from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

