G20 Summit: Delhi Govt Issues Gazette Notification of Restrictions to be Imposed | Check What’s Open, What’s Closed

New Delhi: As India readies to host one of the most reputed global summits, the G20 Summit, in the national capital from September 9, the Delhi government on Tuesday issued a Gazette notification of the restrictions to be imposed during the meeting. The Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC) in New Delhi will host the G20 Ministers Meeting. The G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi is set for September 9 and 10, 2023, and will feature participation from the leaders of 20 nations.

According to the notification issued by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government:

All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 00:00 hours on the intervening night of 07 and 08.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023.

Goods vehicles carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc., having valid ‘No Entry Permissions’ will be allowed to enter into Delhi.

The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 05:00 hours of 08.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023.

The entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered as “Regulated Zone” from 05:00 hours of 08.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023.

Only bonafide residents, authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles of passengers travelling to Airport, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on road network of New Delhi District.

No TSR & Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi District from 05:00 hours of 09.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023.

All types of commercial vehicles including buses which are already present in Delhi shall be allowed to move on Ring Road & road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

What’s Closed, What’s Open in National Capital

During the summit on September 9 and 10, establishments in the New Delhi area, including Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, will remain closed.

Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, and Bhikaji Cama Place are designated as “sensitive areas”.

No markets will be shut; movement will be regulated instead.

Cloud kitchens and delivery services won’t be allowed in the New Delhi area during the summit.

Essential services like grocery stores, ATMs, and medical stores will remain open in the regulated zone.

The Metro services will be functional to travel anywhere in the capital city.

All metro stations in Delhi will remain open except one, the city’s traffic police said in its latest announcement.

Delhi Traffic Police said services at the Supreme Court metro station (Pragati Maidan) will be affected during the G20 summit from September 9-September 10.

All theatres and restaurants in the controlled area of the New Delhi district will be closed.

Certain heads of state will stay at specific hotels like Maurya Sheraton, Lodhi hotel, and Hyatt, which are outside the NDMC area and will function normally.

Temporary traffic regulations may occur only during dignitary movements.

Movement of vehicles, including cars and bicycles, won’t be allowed in the controlled zone

The entirety of New Delhi district will be designated as a “Controlled Zone-I,” while the area enclosed by the Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be classified as a “Regulated Zone” from 5 am on Friday until midnight on Sunday.

There are no restrictions on the Outer Ring Road, except for National Highway 48, which will be diverted to alternate routes, but services won’t be closed.

All online delivery services, except medicines, will remain shut in the New Delhi district during the G20 Summit, the Delhi Police had said on Monday.

“Essential services such as postal and medical services, sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi. In the New Delhi area, commercial activities will not be allowed. Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said on Monday.

