G20 Summit: Delhi Traffic Police Introduces Virtual Help Desk for Real-time Traffic Updates

The entire New Delhi District will be designated as "Controlled Zone-1". This will be in effect from 5 a.m. on September 8-10.

New Delhi: Ahead of the high-profile G20 Summit in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday introduced its G20 Virtual Help Desk for real-time traffic updates during the event. To recall, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government earlier had released a Gazette notification outlining a series of restrictions to be in place during the G20 Summit. These restrictions are aimed at ensuring smooth proceedings and enhanced security during the international event.

According to the notification issued by the Delhi government earlier, the entire New Delhi District will be designated as “Controlled Zone-1”. This will be in effect from 5 a.m. on September 8-10.

Key roads such as Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and the Pragati Maidan Tunnel will be off-limits for certain vehicles. This starts from tonight and will continue until Sunday.

Goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses will not be permitted to operate on the aforementioned roads.

According to the notification issued by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government:

All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 00:00 hours on the intervening night of 07 and 08.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023.

Goods vehicles carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc., having valid ‘No Entry Permissions’ will be allowed to enter into Delhi.

The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 05:00 hours of 08.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023.

The entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered as “Regulated Zone” from 05:00 hours of 08.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023.

Only bonafide residents, authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles of passengers travelling to Airport, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on road network of New Delhi District.

No TSR & Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi District from 05:00 hours of 09.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023.

All types of commercial vehicles including buses which are already present in Delhi shall be allowed to move on Ring Road & road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

