Home

News

G20 Summit: Banks, Schools, Colleges Closed, Traffic Advisory Issued; Check Routes to Avoid From September 8-10

G20 Summit: Banks, Schools, Colleges Closed, Traffic Advisory Issued; Check Routes to Avoid From September 8-10

All traffic restrictions will come into effect from the night of September 7 and remain in place until September 11.

G20 Summit: Banks, Schools, Colleges Closed, Traffic Advisory Issued; Check Routes to Avoid From September 8-10

New Delhi: India will proudly host one of the biggest international summits, the G-20 Summit, from September 9 in the national capital. The two-day grand event will witness a slew of top world leaders which include US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sanuk, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and others. Ahead of the summit, the Delhi police has released detailed guidelines and measures for a seamless conduct of the event. The gathering of the world leaders and other dignitaries will be held on September 9 and 10 at the newly-build state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan. According to the notice issued by the authorities, all the markets, banks and other commercial establishments in the areas around Pragati Maidan will remain closed.

Trending Now

All traffic restrictions will come into effect from the night of September 7 and remain in place until September 11. Here are some of the FAQs shared by the Delhi Traffic Police for the benefit of commuters:

You may like to read

Traffic Movements:

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory to enable the same. “In the interest of public safety and convenience of general public, elaborate regulations on vehicular movements will be in place in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially in New Delhi District and its surrounding areas,” the traffic police wrote in its bulletin. The Advisory reads such-:

1. Non-destined vehicles will be diverted towards Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes, and are not allowed to enter Delhi.

2. All commercial vehicles and buses already present in the state also shall be allowed on the Ring Road, and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

3. Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter Delhi either. However, vehicles carrying essential Commodities like milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies – equipped with a valid ‘No Entry Permissions’ will be allowed to enter.

4. Interstate buses will be allowed to enter the capital, all such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road.

5. Those buses already present in Delhi will operate on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road, towards the borders of Delhi. And these buses will also be allowed exit from Delhi.

6. Taxis and Three Seater Rickshaws will be allowed on the road networks outside New Delhi. However, taxis taking bonafide residents and tourists with valid bookings in hotels in the district will be allowed to shuttle inside the New Delhi District.

7. Passengers travelling to the airport, New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations, can travel to their destinations undeterred.

8. Bonafide residents and authorised vehicles will also be allowed within the New Delhi District. Vehicles facilitating essential services like housekeeping, catering, waste management, hotel, hospital and other important installations will also be allowed after verification. However, they have to carry documents to prove their identity.

Traffic Diversions

Vehicles and buses, general traffic will be allowed into the state from Rajokari Border.

Traffic will be compulsorily diverted from NH-48 to Rao Tula Ram Marg – Olof Palme Marg. Any vehicular movement will not be allowed on NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan.

Will There Be Movement of Local Busus?

Local city buses like DTC buses and DIMTS buses, goods and commercial vehicles, will not be allowed commute on Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road or inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from September 7th to 10th.

The Delhi Police further added that metro rail services will remain available at all metro stations except at Supreme Court Metro Station on September 9 and 10.

Specific Traffic Diversions for North-South Corridor

From Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road –Yudhistir Setu – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Ring Road – Majnu Ka Tila.

From AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover – Rajouri Garden Junction – Ring Road – Punjabi Bagh Junction – Ring Road – Azad Pur Chowk.

Specific Traffic Diversions For East-West Corridor

From Sun Dial/DND Flyover – Ring Road –Ashram Chowk – Moolchand Underpass – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover.

From Yudhisthir Setu – Ring Road – Chandgi Ram Akhara – Mall Road – Azad Pur Chowk – Ring Road – Lala Jagat Narayan Marg.

Available Routes To Reach New Delhi railway station

From South & West Delhi: Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road –Naraina Flyover – Mayapuri Chowk – Kirti Nagar Main Road – Shadipur Flyover – Patel Road (Main Mathura Marg) – R/A Pusa – Pusa Road – Dayal Chowk – Panchkuian Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road – Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From North & East Delhi: Yudhisthir Setu – Boulevard Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – R/A Jhandewalan – D.B. Gupta Road – Sheela Cinema Road – Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

Available Routes To Reach Old Delhi railway station

From South & East Delhi: Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road – Yudhister Setu – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Lothian Road – Chhatta Rail – S.P. Mukherjee Marg – Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

From West & North Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Rohtak Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Lothian Road – Chatta Rail – Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

Available Routes To Reach Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Ring Road – AIIMS Chowk – Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu – Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – Lodhi Road – Neela Gumbad – Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg – Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

From East Delhi: Pusta Road/Noida Link Road – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Mahatma Gandhi Marg

(Ring Road) – Nizamuddin Entry-II Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

From West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Mahatma Gandhi Road (Ring Road) – Raja Garden Chowk – Naraina Flyover – Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Ring Road – AIIMS Chowk – Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu – Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – Lodhi Road – Neela Gumbad – Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg –

Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

From North Delhi: Mukarba Chowk – Dr. KB Hedgewar Marg (Outer Ring Road) – Majnu Ka Tila) –

Chandgi Ram Akhada – Left loop from Ring Road towards Yudhishthir Setu – GT Road – Shastri Park – Pusta Road/Noida Link Road – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) – Nizamuddin Entry-II Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

Avaialbel Routes To Reach Sarai Rohilla railway station

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Vande Matram Marg – Dayal Chowk – Faiz Road – New Rohtak Road – Liberty Cinema – Navhind School Marg – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

From East Delhi: Noida Link Road/Pusta Road – Shastri Park – GT Road – Yudhishthir Setu – GT Karnal Road – Under Rani Jhansi Flyover – Ram Bagh Marg – Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Old Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

From West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Rohtak Road – New Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

From North Delhi: Azadpur Chowk – Ring Road – Prem Badi Pul – Maharaja Nahar Singh Marg – Inderlok Metro Station – Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Old Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

Available Metro Routes To Reach The Airport

From Dwarka to T3: Blue Line till Dwarka Sector 21 Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3.

From New Delhi to T3: Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3 or Orange Line from Shivaji Stadium till IGI Airport T3.

From South Delhi to T3: Pink Line till Dhaula Kuan Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3 or Magenta Line till Hauz Khas Station, Yellow Line till Dilli Haat-INA Station, Pink Line till Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3.

From West Delhi to T3: Blue Line till Rajouri Garden Station, Pink Line till Durgabhai Deshmukh South

Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3.

From North Delhi to T3: Red Line till Kashmere Gate Station, Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3.

From East Delhi to T3: Pink Line till Welcome Station, Red Line till Kashmere Gate Station, Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3.

Available Routes To Reach The Airport Via Road

From Gurugram to T3: NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road.

From Gurugram to T1: NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1.

From Dwarka to T3: Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road.

From Dwarka to T1: Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1.

From New Delhi & South Delhi to T3: AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road.

From New Delhi & South Delhi to T1: AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1.

From West Delhi to T3: Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road.

Will parking be available near Pragati Maidan during the G20 summit?

The Delhi Traffic Police said that the parking will be accessible only to authorised vehicles. The traffic police has advised people to avoid use of private vehicles and explore alternative modes of transportation, such as Metro services.

The advisory has made it clear that autorickshaws and taxis won’t be allowed to enter the New Delhi district from 5am on September 09 to 11.59pm on September 10. However, these restrictions won’t be applicable on taxis carrying tourists with valid hotel bookings and people who live in New Delhi area.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES