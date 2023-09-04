Home

G20 Summit: Delhi All Set To Welcome Dignitaries | What’s Closed, What’s Open in National Capital

New Delhi: India is all set to host one of the most high-profile international summits, the G20 Summit, in New Delhi from September 9. The two-day grand event will be attended by top global leaders which include President of United States Joe Biden, Prime Minister of United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and others. To make the summit a grand success the authorities are not keeping any stone unturned. The streets of the national capital have been decorated by fountains and statues of all shapes and sizes, street art depicting the length and breadth of Indian history, mythology, art and culture, and a variety of plants. The Public Works Department (PWD) and other civic agencies are busy adding final touches to projects under them.

For security, the department has installed 44 more CCTV cameras in addition to 1.20 lakh existing ones across Delhi. Further, quick response teams, wearing a special uniform, will be stationed at key roads which will work in coordination with Delhi Police and security personnel.

What’s Closed, What’s Open in National Capital

During the summit on September 9 and 10, establishments in the New Delhi area, including Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, will remain closed.

Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, and Bhikaji Cama Place are designated as “sensitive areas”.

No markets will be shut; movement will be regulated instead.

Cloud kitchens and delivery services won’t be allowed in the New Delhi area during the summit.

Essential services like grocery stores, ATMs, and medical stores will remain open in the regulated zone.

The Metro services will be functional to travel anywhere in the capital city.

If you intend to visit any central Delhi areas, it’s advisable to plan ahead and opt for the Metro.

The Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, and Sadar Bazar Cantonment metro stations will remain shut during this time.

Gate numbers 1, 2, and 3 at Khan Market will be closed, while gate number 4 will be open for both entry and exit.

All theatres and restaurants in the controlled area of the New Delhi district will be closed.

Certain heads of state will stay at specific hotels like Maurya Sheraton, Lodhi hotel, and Hyatt, which are outside the NDMC area and will function normally.

Temporary traffic regulations may occur only during dignitary movements.

Movement of vehicles, including cars and bicycles, won’t be allowed in the controlled zone

The entirety of New Delhi district will be designated as a “Controlled Zone-I,” while the area enclosed by the Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be classified as a “Regulated Zone” from 5 am on Friday until midnight on Sunday.

There are no restrictions on the Outer Ring Road, except for National Highway 48, which will be diverted to alternate routes, but services won’t be closed.

