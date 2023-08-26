G20 Summit: Delhi Airport Received Cancellation Request of Approximately 80 Departing Domestic Flights, Says DIAL

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has around 220 parking stands and due to a surge in air traffic, all are occupied.

G20 Summit: DIAL Issues Statement on Air traffic

New Delhi: The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Saturday said that the airport authority has received requests for cancellation of approximately 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over 3 days owing to the G20 summit scheduled to be held in the national capital from September 9. “We’d like to assure all travellers that Delhi Airport is fully equipped with ample parking space for aircraft. So far, we have received requests for cancellation of approximately 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over 3 days, which is a mere 6% of the normal domestic operations at Delhi Airport. The restrictions will not cause any impact on international flights,” DIAL spokesperson told news agency ANI.

Earlier, reports had suggested that more than thousands of flights may either get cancelled or rescheduled owning to the summit in the national capital. The reports, further added that the Central government has instructed airlines to curtail frequency by a fourth throughout the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in September in the city.

The order has come due to the parking constraints at the Delhi airport. Additionally, the government has asked the airlines to reposition some of their aircraft to other cities’ airports in view of the Summit.

