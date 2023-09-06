Home

Rahul Gandhi Leaves For Europe Tour Ahead Of G20 Summit: Report

During the visit, Rahul Gandhi will hold meetings with European Union (EU) lawyers, interact with students, and meet the Indian diaspora,

Mumbai, Sept 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the party workers during a public meeting, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a European tour on Tuesday, during which he will engage in important discussions with European Union (EU) lawyers, interact with students, and meet the Indian diaspora, according to sources cited by PTI. Over the course of his nearly week-long tour, Gandhi is scheduled to meet a delegation of EU lawyers in Brussels on September 7. Additionally, he will hold a meeting with lawyers in The Hague. Furthermore, on September 8, he is slated to address Indian students at a university in Paris.

The former Congress chief is also scheduled to attend a meeting of the Labour Union of France in Paris on September 9. Following that, he will visit Norway and address a diaspora event in Oslo on September 10, as per their statements.

Gandhi is expected to return on September 11, a day after the conclusion of the G20 summit.

Notably, the Gandhi’s visit came before the G20 summit in New Delhi in which the world leader are going to participate.

G20 Summit

India is hosting the G20 summit as the current president of the group. The event is expected to be attended by over 30 heads of state, high-ranking officials from the European Union and invited guest nations, as well as 14 heads of international organizations.

