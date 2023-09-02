Home

G20 Summit: Special CP says No lockdown in New Delhi, suggests to avoid metro

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav indicated that measures are being taken to ensure that there is not much of an impact on transportation during the full dress rehearsal for the G20 Summit.

Speaking on the full dress rehearsal for the G20 Summit, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav on September 02 said that efforts are being made to ensure that there is not much impact on transportation during the rehearsal. He also appealed to people to check the transport guidelines on the website of Delhi Traffic Police.

