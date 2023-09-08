G20 SUMMIT: UN’s Antonio Guterres arrives in Delhi

Home

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in New Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 Summit.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in New Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 Summit. The 18th G20 summit is to be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.

