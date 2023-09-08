By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
G20 SUMMIT: UN’s Antonio Guterres arrives in Delhi
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in New Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 Summit. The 18th G20 summit is to be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.
