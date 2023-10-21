Home

One Step Closer To Human Space Flight: PM Modi, Shah Hail ISRO On Successful Gaganyaan Flight Test

PM Modi hailed the efforts of ISRO scientists on the successful accomplishment of the first test flight of Gaganyaan mission.

PM Modi, Shah Hail ISRO On Successful Gaganyaan Flight Test. | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who are engaged in the Gaganyaan mission for the successful completion of the inaugural developmental test flight mission. PM Modi stated that the successful launch has brought India one step closer to realizing the dream of India’s human space flight program. PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “This launch takes us one step closer to realizing India’s first human space flight program, Gaganyaan. My best wishes to our scientists at ISRO”

This launch takes us one step closer to realising India’s first human space flight program, Gaganyaan. My best wishes to our scientists at @isro. https://t.co/6MO7QE1k2Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also showered praises at the scientists and termed their achievement as India’s another space odyssey.

“Today the @isro launched #Gaganyaan’s TV-D1 Test Flight into space scripting another remarkable space odyssey. My heartfelt congratulations to our scientists and our citizens on this momentous occasion of success and fulfilment,” HM Shah wrote on X.

After the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3, our nation is ready to take its next giant stride in the realm of space. Today the @isro launched #Gaganyaan‘s TV-D1 Test Flight into space scripting another remarkable space odyssey. My heartfelt congratulations to our… pic.twitter.com/X2rfHWX9t8 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 21, 2023

Gaganyaan Mission: Test Flight Launch

The launch of the test flight suffered an initial setback after which it was postponed at 8.45 am because of the ignition glitch. After fixing the problem, the Indian space agency conducted another attempt at 10 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) which was successful.

“Mission Gaganyaan TV D1 Test Flight is accomplished. Crew Escape System performed as intended. Mission Gaganyaan gets off on a successful note,” ISRO said.

Gaganyaan Mission: Success In First Trial Launch

This was the first trial of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program. ISRO did it successfully by launching a single-stage liquid rocket called Test Vehicle (TV-D1). Today’s success showcased that the Crew Escape System works well, and it’s crucial for the safety of Indian astronauts.

In addition, the test flight aimed to demonstrate that India can send a crew into space for a three-day mission, orbiting 400 kilometers above the Earth. It also showed that they can safely return by landing in the Indian Ocean. This is part of India’s plan to send the first astronauts, who are currently in training, into space and to the Moon by 2025 and 2040, respectively.

Gaganyaan Mission: The Much-Awaited 2024 Launch

India is planning to demonstrate its ability for human spaceflight with a mission proudly named Gaganyaan. The mission is scheduled to launch in 2024. Additionally, the country has plans to establish a space station by 2035 and work on a Venus orbiter and a Mars lander.

