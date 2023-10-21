Home

News

Gaganyaan Mission Launch LIVE Updates: ISRO’s 1st Test Flight Set For Take Off SHORTLY

live

Gaganyaan Mission Launch LIVE Updates: ISRO’s 1st Test Flight Set For Take Off SHORTLY

Gaganyaan Mission Live Updates: After proving its mettle with chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, ISRO is going to launch the test flight for India's first astronaut mission from Sriharikota today.

ISRO To Launch Test Flight For First Astronaut Mission Today. | Photo: ISRO Twitter

Gaganyaan Mission Launch Today Live Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), after the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the launch of Aditya L-1, is all set to take another step in its space exploration journey with the Gaganyaan mission, India’s ambitious mission to send astronauts into space. The Indian space agency is preparing to launch an uncrewed flight test on Saturday, October 21, at 8:00 am to assess the safety of astronauts for future human space missions. ISRO is going to attempt a safe launch of its Test Vehicle – Demonstration (TV-D1), a single-stage liquid propulsion rocket, on Saturday. Stay tuned for all live updates on the Gaganyaan Mission Launch today.

Trending Now

WATCH: Gaganyaan Mission Launch LIVE Streaming

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES