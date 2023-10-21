Top Recommended Stories

  • Gaganyaan Mission Launch LIVE Updates: ISRO’s 1st Test Flight Set For Take Off SHORTLY
Gaganyaan Mission Live Updates: After proving its mettle with chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, ISRO is going to launch the test flight for India's first astronaut mission from Sriharikota today.

Updated: October 21, 2023 7:25 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

ISRO To Launch Test Flight For First Astronaut Mission Today. | Photo: ISRO Twitter

Gaganyaan Mission Launch Today Live Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), after the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the launch of Aditya L-1, is all set to take another step in its space exploration journey with the Gaganyaan mission, India’s ambitious mission to send astronauts into space. The Indian space agency is preparing to launch an uncrewed flight test on Saturday, October 21, at 8:00 am to assess the safety of astronauts for future human space missions. ISRO is going to attempt a safe launch of its Test Vehicle – Demonstration (TV-D1), a single-stage liquid propulsion rocket, on Saturday. Stay tuned for all live updates on the Gaganyaan Mission Launch today.

WATCH: Gaganyaan Mission Launch LIVE Streaming

Live Updates

  • Oct 21, 2023 7:18 AM IST

    Gaganyaan Mission Launch LIVE Updates: Countdown begins

    The single-stage liquid propulsion rocket, equipped with a Crew Module and Crew Escape System, will lift-off from the first launch pad at the spaceport at 8 am.

  • Oct 21, 2023 7:03 AM IST

    Gaganyaan Mission Launch Live Updates: Where to watch live streaming?

    Isro will live telecast the Test Flight from Sriharikota on its official Youtube channel.

  • Oct 21, 2023 6:49 AM IST

    Gaganyaan Mission Launch Live Updates: Early morning visuals | Watch

  • Oct 21, 2023 6:42 AM IST

    Gaganyaan Mission Launch Live Updates: Isro shared pics | check

  • Oct 21, 2023 6:40 AM IST

    Gaganyaan Mission Launch Live Updates: TV-D1-Test Flight launch timing

    ISRO will attempt a successful launch of its Test Vehicle named – Demonstration (TV-D1), which is a single stage liquid propulsion rocket. It will launch the uncrewed flight test at 8:00 am at the spaceport, in Sriharikota on Saturday.

  • Oct 21, 2023 6:35 AM IST

    Gaganyaan Mission Launch Live Updates: What does the success of today’s test flight mean for ISRO ?

    The successful launch of Gaganyaan test will lay the foundation for subsequent testing and operations required to ensure the safety of astronauts participating in India’s Gaganyaan space mission program. A positive result in this test will mark the beginning of further qualification tests and uncrewed missions, starting in the launch of the inaugural Gaganyaan program.

  • Oct 21, 2023 6:30 AM IST

    Gaganyaan Mission Launch Live Updates: ISRO announced test flight date

