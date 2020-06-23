New Delhi: In a bid to resolve the ongoing tension between India and China, Corps commanders of the two countries held 11-hour long talks on Monday, wherein New Delhi strongly raised with Beijing the “premediated” attack on Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley. The high-level talks began at around 11:30 am at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh and lasted for close to 11 hours, reports said. The talks may continue on Tuesday. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Pulwama, Search Ops Underway

While the Indian delegation at the talks in Moldo was led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the Chinese were headed by the Commander of the Tibet Military District. Also Read - POCC vs ZUCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Power CC vs Zurich Crickets CC T10 Match at Grundemoos, St Gallen 12.30PM IST June 23

This was the the second round of Corps commander-level talks. The first round of the Lt Gen talks was held on June 6 at the same venue during which both sides finalised an agreement to disengage gradually from all standoff points beginning with Galwan Valley. Also Read - Complete Shutdown, Social Distancing, No Public Attendance: How Odisha Will Conduct Puri Rath Yatra Today

However, the situation along the border deteriorated following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15 that left 20 Indian Army personnel martyred.

The Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs in carrying out brutal attacks on Indian soldiers after they protested the erection of a surveillance post by China on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in Galwan.

After the clashes, the two sides held at least three-rounds of Major-General level talks to explore ways to ease the situation between the two sides. The two armies were engaged in a standoff in Galwan and several other areas of eastern Ladakh since May 5 when their troops clashed on the banks of the Pangong Tso.

(With agency inputs)