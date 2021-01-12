New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for the game lovers across the globe. Nintendo on Tuesday released the second official trailer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Nintendo also announced the “Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition” alongside the game for USD 299.99. Also Read - Mario Kart Tour hits 129.3 million downloads in one month

As per updates, the ‘Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition’ features a distinct red-and-blue colour scheme in honour of Mario’s iconic outfit, as well as red Joy-Con controllers with blue straps, a blue Joy-Con grip, a red Switch dock, and a red Switch system. These colour-combinations mark the first time a Switch system is available in a new colour. It will also include a stylized “Mario Red & Blue Edition” carrying case and screen protector. Also Read - Mario Kart Tour will charge you money to play as Mario

The Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Nintendo Switch offers a number of additions to scratch the itch for new content. In the Super Mario 3D World part of the game, now all the players can adventure through a whirlwind of colorful courses with friends and family wherever they may be, now with both online and local cooperative multiplayer for up to four players, taking on the roles of characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad. Also Read - Mario Kart Tour is now officially available on iOS and Android

In the new game, 2 fresh amiibo figures will be launching alongside the game and available for purchase separately at select retailers. Both the new Cat Mario and Cat Peach amiibo will offer in-game enhancements for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Bowser and Bowser Jr also have large roles to play in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and their amiibo figures, which will also be returning for purchase at select retailers, have special activations in Bowser’s Fury, too.

In addition to all this, Nintendo has also announced the Super Mario Bros 35 World Count Challenge, a special event for the Super Mario Bros 35 game in which players from all over the world can work together to try to complete goals during a set period of time.

Moreover, Nintendo Switch Online membership offers access to the competitive online battle game, Super Mario Bros 35, for fans looking for a twist on a classic challenge. In this, the players can put their Mario skills to the test during the Super Mario Bros 35 World Count Challenge, which will be held three times from January to March.