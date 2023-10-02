Home

News

EXCLUSIVE: ‘If Alive, Bapu Would Have Accepted That His Efforts To Create Casteless Society Failed’, Says Tushar Gandhi On Gandhi Jayanti

EXCLUSIVE: ‘If Alive, Bapu Would Have Accepted That His Efforts To Create Casteless Society Failed’, Says Tushar Gandhi On Gandhi Jayanti

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson of Tushar Gandhi speaks about how Bapu's ideologies are more than what they mean in the literal sense, the trivialisation of his contribution in today's political context and what is it that is required to deal with the problems like caste-based animosity, communal violence and unemployment in the country.

Tushar Gandhi EXCLUSIVE Interview

New Delhi: Every year on October 2nd, we celebrate the birth anniversary of the man who is one of the strongest and most important pillars of Indian History, of India’s Freedom Struggle; the man who just with his strong ideals and beliefs, worked tirelessly to help our nation achieve independence; the man who we call the ‘Father of the Nation’, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. On Mahatma Gandhi’s 154th Birth Anniversary, Bapu’s great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi exclusively speaks to India.com. Raised in Mumbai, Tushar Gandhi is the son of journalist Arun Manilal Gandhi, grandson of Manilal Gandhi. Responsible for establishing the Mahatma Gandhi Foundation in Vadodara, Gujarat and also currently serving as its President, Tushar Gandhi was also the President of Lok Seva Trust, an NGO established by Mahatma Gandhi’s nephew. Apart from being a social activist, Gandhi has published the non-fiction book ‘Let’s Kill Gandhi’ in 2007 and ‘The Lost Diary of Kastur, My Ba’ in 2022.

Trending Now

While speaking to Ananya Srivastava of India.com, Tushar Gandhi discussed at length, the contribution and value system of his great-grandfather, the little anecdotes that made the Mahatma ‘more human’, his beliefs and thoughts as they would have been in today’s times, his views about the nation on where it stands today, the trivialisation of Bapu in today’s political context and the problems of caste-based animosity, communal violence, unemployment and unrest in the youth. Excerpts from the conversation…

You may like to read

1. We all know Mahatma Gandhi as the Father of the Nation but for you, he was so much more. How do you personally keep your great grandfather alive in you and how do you remember him today, on Gandhi Jayanti?

For me, Gandhi Jayanti hardly makes a difference because to me, Mahatma Gandhi is an ideology more than a person. An ideology is eternal but of course in India, we humans needs symbols and that’s why we have anniversaries, etc. but once a person becomes an ideal, that ‘ideal’ becomes much greater than the person. So for me, I don’t have to commemorate the number of breaths I take or count every heartbeat because every heartbeat is a celebration and every breath of mine is a natural process; similarly Gandhi the ideal has become a natural life characteristic and so it doesn’t matter if its 2nd October or 30th January. As far as its about my family collection, its always cherished and the fact that he is my ancestor, undoubtedly makes it more special. Unfortunately, I do not have a life connection with him as I was born after he was murdered but he remains a part of the family and that way, his value and importance will never diminish.

2. Are there any anecdotes about Gandhiji, that you would have heard while growing up and would like to share with us?

My father, my aunts and my grandparents, they spent a lot of their time with Bapu so there are a lot of anecdotes that I was told as a child; that is my introduction to Ba and Bapu (Kasturba Gandhi and Mahatma Gandhi) and that means so much to me because that is the only connection that I have with my ancestors. One of the incidents that happened with my father (Arun Manilal Gandhi), makes Bapu more believable for me- my father was a young child and was staying with him in Poona and Pt Nehru was visiting; whenever Pt Nehru visited, Bapu made sure that he was given his choice of food outside the aashram or wherever he was staying. Pt Nehru going away for meals fascinated my father a lot so one day, he requested Panditji to accompany him for breakfast. Panditji, who enjoyed his English Breakfast, said that if you’re ready to have the breakfast I eat, you can come along. My father ate an omelette or something and Bapu came to know of this and later questioned him if he ate eggs and that if his parents were aware of it. My father said yes to that and then later when my grandparents came to India from South Africa, Bapu asked my grandfather that when did you start eating eggs to which he refused. My father was then called and my grandfather got very angry; to this my father said that when my friends celebrate their birthday, I eat cake and that has eggs. To this, Bapu burst out laughing and remarked, ‘How could I forget that he is a grandson of a lawyer’. So this made him more believable, more human.. listening to his ‘Mahatma’ stories, all this made him more ‘possible’.

Another incident is of my aunt, my father’s younger sister (Ela Gandhi) who was staying with Bapu and was 6-7 years old at that time; after a week she was agitated and asked Bapu if she can also ask a question to him. In the evening, when everyone was voicing their opinions and expressing themselves, my aunt remarked, ‘Bapu you have wrongly named your Aashram Seva Gram, you should have called it Kaddu Gram (Pumpkin Gram)’. To this, Bapu asked her the reason for it and she said that every time she’s hungry, she is only served boiled pumpkin and now she has lost her appetite. Bapu asked the kitchen in-charge about the same and he said that pumpkins are given from the farm and so I make it. Bapu then asked the farm in-charge who said that he was asked to be self-reliant and that’s why he is growing pumpkins; to this Gandhi ji said that self-reliance doesn’t mean growing just pumpkins, you can grow whatever you like and consume whatever you produce. You must cultivate, make an effort and then be self-reliant. This is the depth of the Gandhian ideology; khadi doesn’t necessarily mean only the fabric; its about being self-dependent and also deeply understanding the meaning of every ideology; similarly, self-reliance doesn’t just mean growing pumpkins. You need to think, innovate, improvise and challenge yourself; oversimplification often stifles the ideology.

3. According to you, in today’s times, how important is Mahatma Gandhi, who is the Father of our Nation? Do you think his ideologies are still relevant in the society?

I think Mahatma Gandhi’s ideologies weren’t unique, they were not inventions that he made; he just utilised the ideals on which our civilisation was created- unity, brotherhood, equality and inclusiveness. Society wouldn’t have happened if we did not cherish these ideals and Bapu just utilised these ideals and developed his methods on their basis. These ideologies have to be timeless and it is us who have to realise how to use them in the present times. Today, we see a kind of a society that has become so frivolous and hateful; destruction the hate causes, can never be sustained. We cannot use hate to get over hate, we need to use compassion, love and truth to counter hate. The moment we start doing that, we will understand that these were the same things that Gandhi used during his lifetime; it cannot be denied. That is where the eternalness and importance of Gandhian ideologies lie. For instance Ahimsa, Bapu did not just talk about physical non-violence, he also spoke of peace and non-violence with nature- that’s highlights the concept of sustainability. Its not important to become the ‘half-naked fakeer’ but the thought in the ideal needs to be revived and utilised; that makes him relevant all the time.

4. Do you think that Mahatma Gandhi’s extraordinary contribution and his work towards the development of the nation are being ‘misused’ in the political context?

It has been trivialised and is abused also in trying to justify things he never would have endorsed like merely symbolising him with the glasses for the Swachchta Abhiyaan. His swachchta abhiyaan was about first cleansing your soul and then sweep the surroundings because if your soul is not cleansed, the external cleaning is just a whitewash; you will keep doing the wrong things and will keep creating ideological litter. These are the things where he is being exploited as a political tool and trying to show how much we remember him; these are mere show-offs and are not actual commitments or beliefs.

5. Mahatma Gandhi worked tirelessly for the betterment of the weak and the downtrodden people, and supported them in the concept of Gram Swaraj. Where do you think that hard work stands in today’s times and how far has Modern India reached, in this aspect?

The year 2020 proved that on the Gandhian scale of Gram Swaraj and Gram Uddhar, India has miserably failed. When we saw the exodus from lockdown cities; it was very apparent that all the industries were dependent on migrant labour. As soon as the work in the cities closed down, the migrant labourers did not have any option but to turn to their villages because the cities weren’t going to provide them with sanctuary without any work. That itself showed the disparities between the cities and the villages; even after 75 years of independence, we have still not been able to create a rural industrial model where the villages would produce and cities would consume. This itself shows how much we have failed; we may call ourselves a ‘Vishwa Guru’, we may start talking about how we are a developed first world nation but in reality, 2020 proved to us that we are not. Even in the migration, we could not provide basic life-sustaining facilities to people who were fleeing to their villages. 2020 is undeniable and the horror stories are proof of where we stand.

6. In today’s times, we do witness the mammoth problem of unemployment and unrest among youth. How would have Bapu channelised their energies in positive directions, towards fruitful results?

There is contradiction; at one end we see unemployment and on the other hand, we see the lack of employment opportunities also. While there is a big talk about startups and entrepreneurship, but it is all in the hi-tech segment that is not reliant on labour. India today requires labour-intense industry; an industry that will rely more on manual labour than automation. Even though we have a growing industrial segment, it is not an employment generating segment. The government which used to traditionally be the biggest employment generator, is not now; there are so many vacant seats that are not being filled because opportunities have decreased.

Another important reason for this is the abysmal level of education; if you look at graduates and post-graduate degree holders and their intellectual abilities, they have no greater skill more than a student who has passed his tenth grade. The standard of primary and higher education has fallen to such a level that stories of graduates-post graduates doing menial jobs are not shocking as they do not have more abilities. One of the biggest scandals in Indian education is the fraudulent PhDs that are being awarded; looking at the people and speaking to them you can make this out. This is a tragedy because ten years down the line, a doctorate from India will not be recognised in the world; this has already started happening. I know for Maharashtra, there are price tags for doctorates; all stages are cleared with money. Education itself has become so scandalous that employment opportunities are questionable.

7. Two days before the partition, Mahatma Gandhi reached Beliaghata, Calcutta and calmed the uncontrollable communal violence and this is also called the ‘Great Calcutta Miracle’. How can we control the issue now, do you need think we need someone a person like him to guide and calm people?

We definitely do. Bapu provided an example; in Beliaghata, he was staying at the Hyderi Manzil which was a flag-point in Calcutta as it was on the border of a Hindu and Muslim locality. Troubles always started from there and that is why Bapu decided to stay there. He put the onus of his safety and the safety of the city on the two warring factions. He told the Muslims of Calcutta that he’d stay here to ensure his safety if they promise to ensure the safety of the Hindus living in the localities because he made a promise to them. He asked the Muslims to promise him that not a single Hindu will be harmed or dis-housed and if even one Hindu is harassed, he would forfeit his life and that his death would be their responsibility. Similarly, he made the Hindus understand that their safety was dependent on them keeping the Muslims safe. He made both communities realise that they have to rely on each other for their safety and were inter-dependent for their peaceful existence. Gandhi was just a catalyst but an extremely important one, who ensured peace.

That is what is lacking today because most often, we see that communities are being used to ferment violence than to create peace. Look at all the hate speeches and prejudices; incidents from recent times where a Muslim picked up a banana from a temple and the community in which he was living, beat him to death; there are no monsters, we ourselves are becoming more vicious on our response to people. Such incidents have become the new normal and it shows how we do not even respond in as much horror as these events should be reacted with. We have become very accepting of greater levels of hateful conduct. We need a person, who is heard and believed by the different communities and the communities agree that the leader has conviction and an honest intention. Unfortunately we do not have such an individual, and so we require collective leadership; Rahul (Gandhi) with his Bharat Jodo Yatra made a very excellent beginning but that is not enough, it needs to be an ongoing process and not a single person’s responsibility. It has to be a political and social collective responsibility; representatives of both parties must come together in making India liberal. Looking at achieving this in 2024 is just a political initiative because the poison of hate has seeped in so deep that one electoral victory or defeat will not make a difference. It is a 20-30 year project without which a significant change is not possible.

8. Mahatma Gandhi strongly protested against the Caste-Based Separate Electorates for the Lower Castes and worked towards the upliftment of the Harijans and to abolish untouchability. How do you think he would have handled the increasing caste-based animosity in the society?

I think the Indian tradition of caste hierarchy, the ‘varna system’ is so deeply hot-wired into our psyche that it has also failed the great intentions of all these great reformers of our society. If Babasaheb (Dr BR Ambedkar) and Bapu were alive today, they would have admitted that all their good intentions and efforts to create a casteless society in India have failed. It would probably be the greatest failure of their life-long work. Unfortunately, we are so prejudiced in nature that nothing seems to be making a difference; Bapu gave up his life for this, Babasaheb worked till his last breath to create that kind of a society but the society ensured that their efforts were wasted. I think, they would have lamented the fact that this is what has happened in India today, to their cherished dream of a lifetime. They had thought that it wouldn’t take so long and never expected that this problem would be eternal; that results would not be visible even after 75 years of independence.

9. Mahatma Gandhi was one of the pillars of the Indian Freedom Struggle and as a Champion of the Democratic System, how did he visualise democracy and according to his vision, where do we stand today?

His idea of a democracy was ‘a democracy for serving the needs of the poorest of poor and being run according to the needs of the weakest of the weak’. Today, if you look at India, even though we call it a democracy, we are not even an Autocracy; we are a ‘Mobocracy’- where the group majority gets away with everything. Everything is being done to appease the ‘mob’ that controls the society, the politics. You will not find a single leader who is brave enough to stand up against the support group and say that you’re wrong; the leader who stands up and says that, his political career will end at that moment. The leaders are also slaves of that mob that controls/commands them. You can deal with an autocracy but when it becomes a ‘mobocracy’, you become completely helpless. Today, India is literally a country ruled by the mob that can get away with anything, a mob that can get anything. The show of strength is more powerful than the honesty or intention when it comes to different agitations today.

Along with selfless leaders, at that time, it was also selfless leadership. More importantly, fortunately for us, post partition, a couple of generations were selfless citizens also who understood what was good for the nation. Today, you talk about the good of the nation and we ask them to sacrifice something, they are not willing to; so along with selfless leaders, we need selfless citizens who will voluntarily let go of certain benefits to overcome the adverse circumstances. We have to understand that Patriotism is a way of life, not just a ritual.

10. Recently, the G20 Summit was held in New Delhi, under India’s presidency and a galaxy of world leaders were at Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Do you think that after all these years, Mahatma Gandhi remains our nation’s identity?

I think the show at Raj Ghat at the end of the G20 Summit was one of the greatest shams and there was no sincerity in that event. It would have been better if nobody had gone there; it was like an orchestrated ceremony. If left to themselves, many would have gone there on their own and that would have been much better and more honest. So many G20s have happened, it is an annual event but not a single nation has made a ‘tamasha’ like we have, for the last one year; it was a routine thing to be done but look at the amount of money spent on it. But it had to be done because one man had to project himself and it was related to the coming elections as there was nothing to show for the last eight years gone by.

11. How do you think India can pay tribute to the efforts of Mahatma Gandhi in today’s times?

I think we need to awaken the Gandhi within ourself; we all have a Gandhi and a Godse within us. Who we become is dependent on who is dominant in our personalities. Today, India desperately needs that its citizens awaken the Gandhi aspect of their personalities and suppress the Godse aspect.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES