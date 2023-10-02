Home

News

Gandhi Jayanti: ‘If I Was Born A Woman..’, When Bapu Opposed Child Marriage, Dowry

Gandhi Jayanti: ‘If I Was Born A Woman..’, When Bapu Opposed Child Marriage, Dowry

Gandhi Jayanti: Bapu is recognised as Mahatma not solely for his struggle for India's independence but also for the values and ideologies he upheld.

Gandhi Jayanti: 'If I Was Born A Woman..', When Bapu Opposed Child Marriage, Dowry

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Bapu or the Father of the Nation, was a true nationalist, political ethicist, lawyer, and pioneer. He has given the world the highest human values of truth and non-violence, along with the vision of equality despite all human inequalities. Today, the world celebrates Bapu’s 154th birth anniversary as the International Day of Non-violence. Gandhi dedicated his life to the nation’s liberation and consistently advocated for principles of peace, truth, and non-violence. His values and ideology are followed by millions of people and numerous prominent leaders worldwide. However, despite several years of independence in the same Gandhian country, many of Bapu’s dreams remain unfulfilled. These dreams include liberating women from all forms of oppression, eradicating social issues like child marriage, dowry, and ending untouchability.

Trending Now

Bapu is recognised as Mahatma not solely for his struggle for India’s independence, but also for the values and ideologies he upheld, which even earned him admiration and respect from the British. On his birth anniversary let us know what steps Mahatma Gandhi took to eliminate social evils like untouchability and child marriage.

You may like to read

Gandhi Jayanti: Bapu’s Views On Child Marriage

Gandhi married his wife, Kasturba, at the age of 13 but was an advocate against child marriages. He believed that it was an evil custom that should be abolished.

Bapu believed that women should have more power and strength compared to men. Once, Mahatma Gandhi had said, “To call a woman weak is like insulting her inner strength.” During the time when girls were married at a young age and became widows at a young age, Bapu’s heart used to cry. He said, “I will treat both sons and daughters exactly the same. As far as the rights of women are concerned, I will not make any compromises. There should be no legal restrictions on women that are not imposed on men. Calling a woman weak is an insult. Women and men complement each other. Their mental strengths are no less than men.

“If I was born as a woman…”

Gandhi used to say, “If I was born as a woman, I would strongly oppose all the injustices imposed by men.” He said, “To eliminate dowry, boys and girls and their parents will have to break their caste bonds. Centuries-old evils will have to be identified and destroyed.”

During Gandhi’s time, child marriage and widow marriage were significant problems. Gandhi also gave strong arguments to end them.

He mentioned his own marriage at a young age: “I was married at the age of 13… From the age of 13 to 16, I could not find a single moral reason to support my marriage. I don’t think girls should be married at an age less than 16.”

In March 1928, while addressing students in Madras (Chennai), he said that young men should have so much authority over themselves that they should not marry girls under the age of 16. If possible, I would keep the minimum age at 20.

Gandhi Jayanti: No Dowry

Gandhiji strongly opposed the practice of dowry and stated that it was nothing but the sale of girls. He also expressed his disapproval of caste divisions among Namasudras and urged them to eliminate all caste distinctions among themselves. He consistently advocated for the abolition of all caste distinctions, emphasizing that there should be only one caste, which he referred to as ‘Bhangis,’ and that all Hindus should take pride in this identity.

Gandhi Jayanti: Bapu’s Dreams Unfulfilled

This is a story from nearly 100 years ago, but even today, we haven’t been able to completely eliminate customs like dowry and child marriage from our society. There are many such stories where people sell their property, including land and assets, to afford dowry. How would that father feel, who not only distances himself from daughter but also gives dowry for it during marriage?

Today, as the Indian society proudly celebrate the country’s back to back success on space misson, this societal flaw not only contradicts the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi but also challenges the educated and civilised Indian community itself.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES