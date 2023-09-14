Home

Ganesh Chaturthi Bank Holiday on September 18 or 19? Check Latest Update Here

September 18, 2023 - Banks will remain closed in karnataka and telangana on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

New Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, especially in Maharashtra. Devotees from all sections of society get drenched in the favour of devotion and festivities. They worship, get dressed, dance through the celebrations, perform aartis, and distribute sweets to each other. Across different parts of the country, Lord Ganesha is known by different names such as Vakratunda, Gajanana, Siddhi Vinayaka, Ekdanta, and Dhoomraketu among others.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 19, and on the tenth day, which is Thursday, September 28, Ganesh Visarjan, will take place. According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious time to welcome home Lord Ganesha on Chaturthi Tithi will start at 12:39 pm on September 18, and end at 1:43 PM on September 19. The 10-day Ganesh Utsav festival will conclude on September 28 with Ganpati Visarjan.

List of bank holidays

September 17, 2023- Sunday, a weekly holiday (banks across the country are closed on this day).

September 18, 2023 – Banks will remain closed in karnataka and telangana on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

September 19, 2023 – Banks will remain closed on Vinayaka Chaturthi in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Goa.

September 20, 2023 – Banks will be closed in orissa and goa due to Vinayaka Chaturthi (second day) and Nuvakai.

Lord Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is revered as the god of removing obstacles. The festival is celebrated across the world by Lord Ganesha’s devotees with great enthusiasm and love. The devotees bring Lord Ganesha’s idol and place it in their home or in a public pandal (elaborately decorated outdoor tents ).

