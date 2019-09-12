







New Delhi: Over 50,000 cops have been deployed in Mumbai to maintain vigilance across the city during the Ganesh idol immersion, stated a report. To aid them in surveillance, around 5,000 CCTV cameras and drones will be in usage.

Besides, a leading network service provider will assist the police force in aerial patrolling of Juhu Chowpatty, Girgaum Chowpatty and Ganesh Ghat in Powai, Shivaji Park, Badi Masjid in Bandra and Ashish Talao in Chembur with the help of drones.

Lakhs of devotees will attend the prominent immersion spots in Mumbai on the festive occasion.

A report by a leading daily quoted the Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok as saying, “To handle the crowd and for better traffic management, a total of 3,002 police officers and 1,570 traffic wardens have been deployed. 53 roads have been blocked, 56 have been made one way, 18 roads prohibited for heavy vehicles and 99 areas have been declared as no parking zones.”