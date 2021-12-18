New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of 594-kilometre Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi said the expressway, which will be built at the cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, will bring new job opportunities for thousands. At the event, PM Modi also took a dig at the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh and said “big projects were created on paper” just to ink their name.Also Read - Work Hours May Shift In Cities Like Mumbai, New Delhi Due To Global Warming: Study

Addressing a massive crowd in Shahjahanpur at the event, PM Modi said,”I congratulate everyone in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Over Rs 36,000 crore will be spent on this approximately 600-km long expressway. Ganga Expressway will bring new industries in this region.” Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Jumps on Man As He Opens Cage Gate. Watch What Happens Next

“The Expressway will bring numerous jobs and several new opportunities for thousands of youth,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - India Tour of South Africa 2021-22: Salman Butt Lauds Virat Kohli For Supporting Rohit Sharma Amid Captaincy Controversy

Starting near Bijauli village in Meerut, the Ganga Expressway will connect till Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It passes through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts of the state. Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.

PM Modi said Uttar Pradesh will soon be identified as the “most modern state” with next-generation infrastructure with the upcoming projects in the state.

“That day is not far when UP will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure. The network of expressways in UP, the new airports being built, new rail routes being laid down are bringing several blessings to people of UP simultaneously,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi slams Akhilesh-Mayawati in Shahjahanpur

PM Modi took a swipe at the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh and said big projects were “started on paper so that they can fill their own coffers”.

“The modern infrastructure coming up in UP today shows how resources are utilised. You have seen how public’s money was used earlier. But today, UP’s money is being used for UP’s development. Earlier, big projects were started on paper so that they can fill their own coffers,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said,”Today, work is being done on such projects so that money of people of UP can be saved. So that your money remains in your pocket.”

PM Modi’s remark comes a day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed the Ganga Expressway project was started by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati during her tenure as state’s Chief Minister. “This is not Samajwadi Party’s Expressway. The BJP is doing the foundation laying of the programme started by Mayawati. She had dreamt of Ganga Expressway. I think after the foundation stone laying of programmes initiated by the Samajwadi Party government, the Centre has now started to lay the foundation stone of the programmes of the BSP,” Akhilesh Yadav said.