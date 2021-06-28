Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes – Garena Free Fire has become one of the most popular Battle Royale Game since PUBG Mobile India is banned in the country. It consists of 10-minute-long games where players have to fight against 49 players to survive on a remote island. Here players are free to choose their starting position, as well as pick up weapons and other equipment. There are several items in Garena Free Fire that give players an advantage in the battlefield. It has many items including pets, characters, and gun skins. To buy them, users have to spend some diamonds. Diamonds act as in-game currency in the Free Fire game and can be purchased by users. Players can get these items for free with the help of event and redeem codes. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 21 June 2021 – Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards
These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 28 June –
WLSGJXS5KFYR
JDFG BHJK IUYT
B6IYCTNH4PV3
R9UVPEYJOXZX
YXY3EGTLHGJX
XLMMVSBNV6YC
TJ57OSSDN5AP
3IBBMSL7AK8G
W0JJAFV3TU5E
Players will need to log in to the official redemption site. You can login in these ways –
- Facebook
- Google
- VK
- Twitter
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes
- Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.
- log-in to your Free Fire account.
- This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account.
- For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region.
- You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code.
- After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault.
- The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code.
- You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.