New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B)/Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022 candidates of their exam centres. Registered candidates can check their allotted exam cities for the GAT-B, BET 2022 Exam on the official NTA website – dbt.nta.nic.in.

NTA has allotted the exam centres to students on the basis of their preference. For the unversed, the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B)/Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022 will be held in the computer-based mode (CBT) on April 23. The GAT-B exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while the BET exam 2022 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

A Step-by-Step Guide to Check Exam Centre For GAT-B, BET 2022

Go to the official NTA website -dbt.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Advanced Intimation of Examination City”

Enter your GAT-B, BET 2022 application number, date of birth, and password

Click on submit and check the allotted centre for the exam.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students must note that the advance exam city intimation slip is not the final admit card. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the hall ticket for GAT-B, BET 2022. “The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” stated the official notice issued by NTA.