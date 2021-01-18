GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technologies (IIT) Bombay has released the exam day guidelines for IIT GATE 2021 examination. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the guidelines on the official website of the of the institute to check the ‌examination‌ ‌day‌ ‌guidelines. ‌This year, the IIT Bombay will conduct the GATE 2021 from ‌6‌ ‌to‌ ‌14,‌ 2021. Also Read - GATE Admit Card 2021 Released, Download Hall Tickets At gate.iitb.ac.in NOW | CHECK STEPS HERE

The‌ ‌GATE‌ ‌2021‌ ‌examinations‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌conducted‌ ‌as‌ ‌a‌ ‌centre-based‌ ‌online‌ ‌examination.‌ ‌Students‌ ‌are‌ ‌required‌ ‌to‌ ‌answer‌ ‌the‌ ‌multiple-choice‌ ‌questions‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌multiple‌ ‌select‌ ‌questions‌ ‌or‌ ‌numerical‌ ‌answer‌ ‌type‌ ‌questions.‌ ‌ Also Read - GATE 2021 Admit Card to be Released Today at gate.iitb.ac.in | Key Points Students Should Know

The candidates must note that the institute has released the ‌GATE‌ ‌2021‌ ‌examination‌ ‌day‌ ‌guidelines‌ ‌‌as‌ ‌a‌ ‌YouTube‌ ‌video‌ ‌which‌ ‌is‌ ‌available‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌official‌ ‌website‌ ‌of‌ ‌GATE‌ ‌2021.‌ ‌The‌ ‌guidelines‌ ‌have‌ ‌been‌ ‌released‌ ‌by‌ ‌the‌ ‌institutions‌ ‌keeping‌ ‌in‌ ‌mind‌ ‌the‌ ‌COVID-19‌ ‌pandemic‌ ‌as‌ ‌the‌ ‌exams‌ ‌are‌ ‌being‌ ‌conducted‌ ‌amidst‌ ‌the‌ ‌pandemic.‌ ‌ ‌ Also Read - GATE Admit Card 2021 Released at appsgate.iitb.ac.in, Check Important Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have given the link through which the candidates can check the guideline

GATE 2021 Exam day guidelines Direct‌ ‌Link

‌Candidates‌ ‌are‌ ‌advised‌ ‌to‌ ‌reach‌ ‌the‌ ‌examination‌ ‌centre‌ ‌before‌ ‌the‌ ‌reporting‌ ‌time.‌ ‌Students‌ ‌must‌ ‌also‌ ‌carry‌ ‌the‌ ‌GATE‌ ‌2021‌ ‌admit‌ ‌card‌ ‌along‌ ‌with‌ ‌them‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌examination‌ ‌and‌ ‌a‌ ‌valid‌ ‌photo‌ ‌ID.‌ ‌

Students‌ ‌appearing‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌GATE‌ ‌2021‌ ‌exams‌ ‌are‌ ‌required‌ ‌to‌ ‌reach‌ ‌the‌ ‌exam‌ ‌centres‌ ‌an‌ ‌hour‌ ‌before‌ ‌the‌ ‌scheduled‌ ‌time‌ ‌in‌ ‌order‌ ‌to‌ ‌avoid‌ ‌overcrowding.‌ ‌Students‌ ‌have‌ ‌also‌ ‌been‌ ‌asked‌ ‌to‌ ‌follow‌ ‌the‌ ‌floor‌ ‌marks‌ ‌while‌ ‌standing‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌entrance‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌exam‌ ‌centre.‌ ‌

Students‌ ‌with‌ ‌a‌ ‌body‌ ‌temperature‌ ‌above‌ ‌99.4‌ ‌degrees‌ ‌Fahrenheit‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌allowed‌ ‌to‌ ‌take‌ ‌the‌ ‌GATE‌ ‌2021‌ ‌exams‌ ‌in‌ ‌an‌ ‌isolated‌ ‌area‌ ‌within‌ ‌the‌ ‌exam‌ ‌centre.‌ ‌