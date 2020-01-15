New Delhi: A virtual war broke out on Twitter on Wednesday between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir when the latter called Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal a ‘hypocrite CM’ in response to an allegation put up by the AAP.

Holding a press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused BJP’s East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir of opposing free services being provided to the poor while himself allegedly availing a number of free facilities.

“If Gautam Gambhir is against free services which benefit the poor, he should surrender the free facilities including 50,000 units of electricity that an MP is entitled to. This is a sheer display of hypocrisy,” AAP’s Sanjay Singh said during a press conference.

Soon after the presser, Gambhir, who had defeated AAP’s Atishi Marlena by a huge margin in the Lok Sabha election from East Delhi Parliamentary constituency, hit back at the AAP, saying he never had said that the poor people should not get free services.

“I have NEVER said that POOR should not get free services. Only that people who CAN afford should be charged a nominal amount!!,” Gambhir said in a series of tweets denying allegations.

I have NEVER said that POOR should not get free services. Only that people who CAN afford should be charged a nominal amount!! FYI – I have not taken a single govt benefit in 8 months unlike your hypocrite CM who had been advertising himself at the taxpayers’ expense for 5 yrs https://t.co/s0vHCICpOc — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 15, 2020

Saying that he has not taken a single government benefit in eight months, he said the Delhi CM had been advertising himself at the taxpayers’ expense for the past five years.

“I have not taken a single govt benefit in 8 months unlike your hypocrite CM who had been advertising himself at the taxpayers’ expense for 5 years,” he added.

In another Tweet, he also added that those who cannot afford should get the best services free of cost. “But what would you do call a person who swore to remain an ‘AAM AADMl’ but is now enjoying all perquisites – bungalows, cars and more. I guess such hypocrite is called a Jhootliwal!!,” he added.

Those who cannot afford should get the best services free of cost! No doubt about that! But what would you do call a person who swore to remain an ‘AAM AADMl’ but is now enjoying all perquisites – bungalows, cars and more I guess such hypocrite is called a Jhootliwal!! pic.twitter.com/qSshtBNydQ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 15, 2020

The war of words between the leaders of two parties erupted as the national capital is heading to polls for assembly on February 8. Notably, the AAP has on Tuesday released its list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 whereas the BJP is yet to release its list.