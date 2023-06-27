Economy, Education, Employment: Know The Status Of Tribal Women In India

When tribal communities and tribal women are positioned at the centre of solutions, the direction of India's growth can be substantially altered. This will be a game-changer as India enters its "Amrit Kaal" (the 25 years building up to the centenary of Independence).

Indian tribal women deal with a variety of issues, such as poor levels of education, restricted access to healthcare, economic marginalisation, and violence against women. However, the tribal women are also tough and resilient. (Image : Pixabay)

New Delhi: India is home to one of the largest populations of Scheduled Tribes (STs), with over 104 million people. The cultures, dialects, and customs of these tribes, which are dispersed throughout all of India’s states and union territories, are incredibly diverse. As per the 2011 Census, the tribal population constitutes about 8.9% of the total population in India.

In India, tribal women are frequently viewed as the most disadvantaged and marginalised elements of society. They deal with a variety of issues, such as poor levels of education, restricted access to healthcare, economic marginalisation, and violence against women. However, the tribal women are also tough and resilient. In this article, we will take a look at some aspects of the gender development in the tribes of India and the condition of tribal women.

You may like to read

The Present Condition Of Tribal Women In India

A complicated topic is the position of tribal women in India. On the one hand, they are essential to the social and economic fabric of their communities and play a crucial role in it. They deal with a variety of issues, though, such as discrimination, poverty, and illiteracy.

Women make up 47% of the tribal population in India, and they have a strong sense of community and ecological awareness. They have frequently shown that they can affect behaviour on the ground and that they have strong community sway. Studies have shown that tribal women, as keepers of culture and archivists of traditional knowledge and ancient tribal practises, have crucial perspectives on more pressing issues such as the climate crisis, forests, and sustainability, as per a report in the Hindustan Times.

India’s ‘Amrit Kaal’ And Tribal Women

When tribal communities and tribal women are positioned at the centre of solutions, the direction of India’s growth can be substantially altered. This will be a game-changer as India enters its “Amrit Kaal” (the 25 years building up to the centenary of Independence).

Numerous women from indigenous communities have paved the road for inclusion and advancement, both as individuals and as a collective. With no maternal deaths reported for three years in a row prior to the pandemic, young tribal women are assisting in reducing maternal mortality rates in Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh, the report added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.