New Delhi: The Indian General Insurance Corporation of India has postponed GIC Officer Scale I Exam 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the GIC officer I examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 9, 2021. The candidates can also check the official notice on the official website of GIC i.e. gicofindia.com. Also Read - LIC Announces Big Gift For Its Employees Apart From Wake Hike of 25% | Details Inside

As per the official notification by General Insurance Corporation “Considering the present pandemic situation, the online examination for the Recruitment of Assistant Manager (Scale I) scheduled for 9th May 2021 is postponed till further instructions. All candidates are requested to constantly visit our website www.gicofindia.in for further updates in this regard.” Also Read - LIC Customer Alert: Hurry! Claim Your Due Payment From Life Insurance Corporation; Check Last Date, Process

The Official notice mentions that the new dates for the conduct of the GIC examination will be announced soon on the official site of General Insurance Corporation. Also Read - Big Relief For LIC Policy Holders, They Can Deposit Maturity Claim Documents Anywhere in India

The GIC Officer I examination was scheduled to be conducted in the afternoon shift at various exam centers across the country. The admit card was also released by the conducting body on the official site a few days back.