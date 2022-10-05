Ghaziabad/Uttar Pradesh: In a horrific incident, a 16-year-boy lost his life after a wall-mounted LCD TV exploded here. The deceased has been identified as Omendra. The incident took place when the boy was watching a show on the TV at the house of his friend, Karan, in Harsh Vihar colony. The impact of the house was so powerful that a portion of a wall also collapsed.Also Read - Swing Breaks Down At Ramleela Fair In Ghaziabad, 4 Injured | Watch Video

Karan and his mother have also been injured in the mishap, SP City (second) Gyanendra Singh said. The three were rushed to GTB hospital in Delhi for treatment where the doctors declared Omendra brought dead. Autopsy has been conducted after completing legal formalities, he added.

Narrating the incident, Monica, a family member of the deceased teen said she was in another room when the explosion happened. "The explosion was so powerful, the entire house shook and parts of the wall collapsed," she said.

