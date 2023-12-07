By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ghaziabad Shocker: Waiter Thrashed To Death As Used Plates Touch Wedding Guest
The waiter beaten to death after used plates which he was carrying touched wedding guest. The incident took place on November 17 at at Ankur Vihar’s CGS Vatika.
Ghaziabad: A shocking incident has emerged from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a waiter was beaten to death during a wedding ceremony, allegedly because some guests were touched by the used plates he was carrying. The incident occurred last month on November 17 when Pankaj was working as a waiter at Ankur Vihar’s CGS Vatika, and a brawl ensued. Pankaj was carrying used plates that inadvertently touched Rishabh and his two friends during the marriage ceremony.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.