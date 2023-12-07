Home

Ghaziabad Shocker: Waiter Thrashed To Death As Used Plates Touch Wedding Guest

The waiter beaten to death after used plates which he was carrying touched wedding guest. The incident took place on November 17 at at Ankur Vihar’s CGS Vatika.

Ghaziabad: A shocking incident has emerged from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a waiter was beaten to death during a wedding ceremony, allegedly because some guests were touched by the used plates he was carrying. The incident occurred last month on November 17 when Pankaj was working as a waiter at Ankur Vihar’s CGS Vatika, and a brawl ensued. Pankaj was carrying used plates that inadvertently touched Rishabh and his two friends during the marriage ceremony.

