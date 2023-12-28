Home

News

‘Ghulami Works In BJP, Their MP Told Me’: Rahul Gandhi At Congress’ ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ Rally

‘Ghulami Works In BJP, Their MP Told Me’: Rahul Gandhi At Congress’ ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ Rally

Rahul Gandhi also reiterated that the Congress will undertake a country-wide caste census after coming to power at the Centre.

Screengrab from video shared by @ANI

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday revealed that a BJP MP confided in him and told him that ‘ghulami’ (slavery) works in the saffron party. Addressing the Congress’ ‘Hain Taiyyar Hum’ poll rally in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, Gandhi said a former Congress member, who is now in the BJP, told him this in private and also said his heart was still with the grand-old party.

Trending Now

“A former member of the Congress, now a BJP MP, told me in private that ghulami works in the BJP and orders come from the top which everyone must follow,” the Gandhi scion said, adding that the anonymous MP also told him that his heart still lies with the Congress.

You may like to read

#WATCH | At Congress' 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur, Rahul Gandhi says, "A BJP MP, who was previously in Congress, told me that 'ghulami' works in BJP…" pic.twitter.com/AD7kxzvvJR — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

“The man told me how nobody in the upper echelons listens to the ground-level party workers and orders come from the top and must be followed whether one likes it or not. There is no choice, its organized slavery,” Rahul Gandhi further said.

#WATCH | "You do not fear anyone…This is a fight of ideologies…Together we are going to win elections in Maharashtra and the country," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Congress' 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/gHNr4CKQas — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

Central agencies under pressure from ruling regime

Rahul Gandhi alleged that all major institutions across the country, especially central probe agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), are under pressure from the ruling dispensation.

The Congress leader talked about an when the party’s Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole had reportedly asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the share of GST being given to farmer. Gandhi said the Prime Minister did not like the question and Patole was kicked out from the BJP.

“Unlike the BJP, even a junior Congress worker can question and disagree with top party leaders,” he said.

Nationwide caste census if voted to power

Rahul Gandhi also reiterated that the Congress will undertake a country-wide caste census after coming to power at the Centre.

Speaking at the massive rally on the occasion of the Congress’ 139th foundation day, Gandhi said unemployment in the country has reached its highest point in the last 40 years and the party will undertake caste census after returning to power at the Centre.

Vice chancellors are being appointed not on the basis of merit but because they belong to a particular organisation, he alleged.

The Congress kickstarted its campaign for next year’s Lok Sabha elections with a huge ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ rally in Nagpur. Gandhi termed the Congress poll battle with the BJP as a fight between two ideologies in the country.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and many top party leaders from Maharashtra and other states took part in the event, while its former president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not attend the rally.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.