‘Motherly Love’: Viral Video Shows Giraffe Protecting Baby from Hungry Hyena, Internet Amazed

The clip showcases a mother giraffe ready to fight a hungry hyena to protect her baby. The mother giraffe is seen standing with her baby while the hyena tries to attack the baby giraffe.

The mother giraffe's aggressive move startled the carnivore, who bolted away right away. | Photo: Twitter @Gabriele_Corno

Watch the video here

Mother giraffe protects her baby from a hyena

🎥 wild.animalpower pic.twitter.com/wvSeY49iSf — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) June 21, 2023

The mother giraffe’s aggressive move to safeguard her child startles the carnivore, who is forced to flee.

The video clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Gabriele Corno with the caption, “Mother giraffe protects her baby from a hyena.”

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 4.29 views and received more than 7,000 likes. Twitter user flooded the comment section praising the mother giraffe for her courage to stand in front of a carnivore to save its baby.

Here are some interesting comments

“I have seen deer behave in this manner when their young are perceived to be in danger,” a Twitter user commented.

“This is how a mother ought to protect her child-whether inside or outside the womb,” said the second user.

“I found out that giraffes can be very dangerous when threatened-downright aggressive. In the San Diego Wildlife Sanctuary, a Giraffe hurt a Rhino pretty badly when it went after her baby. Mothers in any situation will depend heavily on their children’s aggression. That’s mom’s job,” commented a third user.

“I love how the baby giraffe fits so neatly between mum’s legs. So camouflaged too,” another user commented.

“The baby : this is my mom!!!,” a user said praising the mama giraffe.

