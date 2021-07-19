Panaji: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has formally announced the Goa HSSC Result 2021 today evening. The Goa Board Class 12 students who were waiting for the results can now check the scores on the official website of GBSHSE i.e. gbshse.gov.in. Earlier, the board had released an official notification on the website stating that the Goa Board will announce the results today at 5 PM. The declaration of the results has sealed the fate of thousands of students who have appeared for the examination.Also Read - Goa 12th Result 2021 Important Update: GBSHSE likely to Announce Goa HSSC Results By This Date

According to the reports, this year the overall pass percentage is 99.40 percent. The exams was cancelled in the state due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Go to gbshsegoa.net

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the seat number, school index number and name

Step 4: Submit and access the Goa board HSSC result

Click Here To Check Goa Class 12 Result 2021

This year the HSSC results will be declared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment.

The alternative assessment scheme included three components The first component carries a weightage of 30%, where an average of the three highest scores achieved by students on subjects in Class 10 board examinations.

The second component carries weightage of 30%, which include the students’ performance on the theory portion of Class 11 exams. The third component carries a weightage of 40%, which include marks obtained by students on unit tests/ mid-terms/ periodical tests.