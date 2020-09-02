Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he was asymptomatic and hence opted for home isolation. Also Read - Top Hoteliers Meet Goa CM Pramod Sawant to Demand Cut in GST on Room Tariff
“I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID-19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,” Sawant wrote on Twitter.
There are 4275 active COVID-19 cases in Goa, with 196 deaths.