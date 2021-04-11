Gold Price Today: Continuing its northward trend, gold rates witnessed a marginal rise across the states on Sunday. The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 140 to Rs 44,700, showed the Good Returns website. However, if you are buying 10 gm of 24-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 45,700. Yesterday, the price of 10 gm of 22-carat and 24-carat gold was Rs 44,560 and Rs 45,560 respectively. Also Read - Gold Price Today: Check Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Other Cities

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold rose to Rs 45,650 per 10 gm from Rs 45,170, while in Mumbai it was trading at 44,700. Due to excise duty and state taxes, gold and silver jewelry prices vary across India.

Check rates of 22-k and 24-k gold in various cities here:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai Rs 43,740 Rs 47,720 Kolkata Rs 45,850 Rs 48,550 Bengaluru Rs 43,400 Rs 47,350 Pune Rs 44,700 Rs 45,700 Hyderabad Rs 43,400 Rs 47,350 Ahmedabad Rs 46,000 Rs 48,010 Lucknow Rs 45,650 Rs 49,800 Kerala Rs 43,400 Rs 47,350

Note: Gold price rates today for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned above are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewelry shops may differ.