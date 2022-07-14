Gold Rates Today: Gold price in India slightly decreased on July 14, 2022. As of Thursday, the gold price in India for 24-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 50,950 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,700. Difference in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in the last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,840 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,600. In Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,950 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,700. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,950 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,700. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 50,950 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,700.Also Read - Gold Rate Today, 4th July 2022: Yellow Metal Hovers Above Rs 50,000. Check Revised Prices in Your City Here

The prices mentioned on the list may not be equal to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in multiple cities across India.

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today Chennai ₹46,600 ₹50,840 Mumbai ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Delhi ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Kolkata ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Bangalore ₹46,740 ₹51,000 Hyderabad ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Kerala ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Pune ₹46,770 ₹51,040 Vadodara ₹46,770 ₹51,040 Ahmedabad ₹46,840 ₹50,990 Jaipur ₹46,840 ₹51,090 Lucknow ₹46,840 ₹51,090 Coimbatore ₹46,600 ₹50,840 Madurai ₹46,600 ₹50,840 Vijayawada ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Patna ₹46,770 ₹51,040 Nagpur ₹46,770 ₹51,040 Chandigarh ₹46,840 ₹51,090 Surat ₹46,840 ₹50,990 Bhubaneswar ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Mangalore ₹46,740 ₹51,000 Visakhapatnam ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Nashik ₹46,770 ₹51,040 Mysore ₹46,740 ₹51,000

Gold is generally used as a hedge against inflation, high inflation rates have made gold prices highly volatile in the last few weeks