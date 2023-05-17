Gold Rates Fall On Wednesday, May 17: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & Other Cities
Gold rates have gone down on Tuesday. The price of the yellow metal went up yesterday, two days after it remain unchanged. Check the latest city-wise prices here
New Delhi: Gold rates have come down on Wednesday, 17 May 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,300 as against Rs 56,750 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 61,420 as against Rs 61,910 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns.
GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 17 MAY 2023
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|Rs 56,700
|Rs 61,850
|Mumbai
|Rs 56,300
|Rs 61,420
|Delhi
|Rs 56,450
|Rs 61,570
|Kolkata
|Rs 56,300
|Rs 61,420
|Bangalore
|Rs 56,350
|Rs 61,470
|Hyderabad
|Rs 56,300
|Rs 61,420
|Surat
|Rs 56,350
|Rs 61,470
|Pune
|Rs 56,300
|Rs 61,420
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 56,300
|Rs 61,420
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 56,350
|Rs 61,470
|Lucknow
|Rs 56,450
|Rs 61,570
|Nashik
|Rs 56,330
|Rs 61,450
The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.