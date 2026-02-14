  • Home
Gold Price on Valentine’s Day, 14 February: Gold Rate sees massive dip, silver price falls by…, Check prices in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Ranchi

Gold Price on Valentine's Day: In the international market, spot gold climbed to USD 4,968.40 per ounce. According to data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), gold stood at Rs 1,52,765 per 10 grams at market close on Friday evening.

Gold Price Today in India: Gold prices in India continue to fluctuate. As per the All India Sarafa Association, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi has fallen to Rs 1,58,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose by 0.2 percent, gaining Rs 305 to reach Rs 1,56,200 per 10 grams. It is important to note that in the previous trading session, it had closed at Rs 1,55,895 per 10 grams. Earlier, on January 29, gold had touched an all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams.

In the international market, spot gold climbed to USD 4,968.40 per ounce. According to data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), gold stood at Rs 1,52,765 per 10 grams at market close on Friday evening. Since markets remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, these rates will be considered valid for both days.

ALSO READ: Gold and silver go down in two days, here’s how they are performing

Here are some of the key highlights:

According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), today’s gold rates are as follows:

  • 24 Carat Gold: Rs 1,52,765 per 10 grams
  • 23 Carat Gold: Rs 1,52,153 per 10 grams
  • 22 Carat Gold: Rs 1,33,933 per 10 grams
  • 18 Carat Gold: Rs 1,14,574 per 10 grams
  • 14 Carat Gold: Rs 89,368 per 10 grams

What Are the Prices of 24 Carat, 22 Carat, and 18 Carat Gold Today?

City 24 Carat Gold (10 Gram) 22 Carat Gold (10 Gram)
18 Carat Gold (10 Gram)
Delhi ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980
Mumbai ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830
Kolkata ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830
Chennai ₹157080 ₹143990 ₹123990
Patna ₹155820 ₹142840 ₹116880
Lucknow ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980
Ayodhya ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980
Kanpur ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980
Meerut ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980
Ghaziabad ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980
Noida ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980
Gurugram ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980
Jaipur ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980
Ludhiana ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980
Guwahati ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830
Indore ₹155820 ₹142840 ₹116880
Ahmedabad ₹155820 ₹142840 ₹116880
Surat ₹155820 ₹142840 ₹116880
Pune ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830
Nagpur ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830
Chandigarh ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980
Nasik ₹155800 ₹142820 ₹116860
Bengaluru ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830
Vadodara ₹155820 ₹142840 ₹116880
Bhubaneshwar ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830
Cuttack ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830
Kerala ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830
Raipur ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830
Hyderabad ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830

What Was the Gold Price in the Previous Session?

On Friday, the prices of precious metals declined in the bullion market of the national capital, Delhi. Gold closed at around Rs 1.58 lakh per 10 grams. According to the All India Sarafa Association, 24-carat pure gold fell by Rs 2,400, or 1.5 percent, to Rs 1,58,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). In the previous trading session, it had closed at Rs 1,60,900 per 10 grams.

In the international market, spot gold rose by nearly 1% to $4,968.40 per ounce.

