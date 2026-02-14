Gold Price on Valentine’s Day, 14 February: Gold Rate sees massive dip, silver price falls by…, Check prices in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Ranchi

Home

Gold Price on Valentine's Day: In the international market, spot gold climbed to USD 4,968.40 per ounce. According to data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), gold stood at Rs 1,52,765 per 10 grams at market close on Friday evening.

Gold Price Today in India: Gold prices in India continue to fluctuate. As per the All India Sarafa Association, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi has fallen to Rs 1,58,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose by 0.2 percent, gaining Rs 305 to reach Rs 1,56,200 per 10 grams. It is important to note that in the previous trading session, it had closed at Rs 1,55,895 per 10 grams. Earlier, on January 29, gold had touched an all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams.

According to data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), gold stood at Rs 1,52,765 per 10 grams at market close on Friday evening. Since markets remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, these rates will be considered valid for both days.

Here are some of the key highlights:

According to Goodreturns, the price of 24-carat gold slipped to ₹1,55,920 per 10 grams.

On January 29, gold had hit a record high of ₹1,79,010 per 10 grams.

Based on the latest IBJA data, you can now check the prices of 24, 23, 22, 18, and 14-carat gold.

According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), today’s gold rates are as follows:

24 Carat Gold: Rs 1,52,765 per 10 grams

23 Carat Gold: Rs 1,52,153 per 10 grams

22 Carat Gold: Rs 1,33,933 per 10 grams

18 Carat Gold: Rs 1,14,574 per 10 grams

14 Carat Gold: Rs 89,368 per 10 grams

What Are the Prices of 24 Carat, 22 Carat, and 18 Carat Gold Today?

City 24 Carat Gold (10 Gram) 22 Carat Gold (10 Gram) 18 Carat Gold (10 Gram) Delhi ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980 Mumbai ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830 Kolkata ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830 Chennai ₹157080 ₹143990 ₹123990 Patna ₹155820 ₹142840 ₹116880 Lucknow ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980 Ayodhya ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980 Kanpur ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980 Meerut ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980 Ghaziabad ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980 Noida ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980 Gurugram ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980 Jaipur ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980 Ludhiana ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980 Guwahati ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830 Indore ₹155820 ₹142840 ₹116880 Ahmedabad ₹155820 ₹142840 ₹116880 Surat ₹155820 ₹142840 ₹116880 Pune ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830 Nagpur ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830 Chandigarh ₹155920 ₹142940 ₹116980 Nasik ₹155800 ₹142820 ₹116860 Bengaluru ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830 Vadodara ₹155820 ₹142840 ₹116880 Bhubaneshwar ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830 Cuttack ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830 Kerala ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830 Raipur ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830 Hyderabad ₹155770 ₹142790 ₹116830

What Was the Gold Price in the Previous Session?

On Friday, the prices of precious metals declined in the bullion market of the national capital, Delhi. Gold closed at around Rs 1.58 lakh per 10 grams. According to the All India Sarafa Association, 24-carat pure gold fell by Rs 2,400, or 1.5 percent, to Rs 1,58,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). In the previous trading session, it had closed at Rs 1,60,900 per 10 grams.

In the international market, spot gold rose by nearly 1% to $4,968.40 per ounce.

