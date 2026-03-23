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Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold price remains volatile, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Surat

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Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold price remains volatile, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Surat

The Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) reports that 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,47,218 per 10 grams as of Monday morning.

The price of gold and silver has risen drastically in the last few months. Representational image/PTI

New Delhi: Amid the rising tensions in the Middle East, involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, gold prices continue to remain volatile. Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose by 0.23 percent, gaining ₹333 to reach Rs 1,44,825 per 10 grams after markets reopened today (Monday) following a two-day closure. In the previous trading session, it had closed at Rs 1,44,492 per 10 grams. It is important to note that the gold had hit an all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams in the futures market on January 29 this year. In the international market, spot gold has increased to USD 4,663.54 per ounce. According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold prices in Delhi stand at Rs 1,52,650 per 10 grams (including all taxes). Meanwhile, as per Goodreturns, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,46,120 per 10 grams. The Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) reports that 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,47,218 per 10 grams as of Monday morning. Further, based on the latest IBJA data, you can check the prices of 24, 23, 22, 18, and 14-carat gold. Those planning to buy gold jewellery can also find the latest city-wise rates below.

According to IBJA, today’s gold rates are as follows:

Purity (Carat) Morning Rate Afternoon Rate Evening Rate Gold 24 Carat ₹1,47,218 per 10 grams — — Gold 23 Carat ₹1,46,628 per 10 grams — — Gold 22 Carat ₹1,34,852 per 10 grams — — Gold 18 Carat ₹1,10,414 per 10 grams — — Gold 14 Carat ₹86,123 per 10 grams — —

City-wise Gold Price (per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat Gold 22 Carat Gold 18 Carat Gold Delhi ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630 Mumbai ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480 Kolkata ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480 Chennai ₹1,48,580 ₹1,36,200 ₹1,13,600 Patna ₹1,46,020 ₹1,33,850 ₹1,09,530 Lucknow ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630 Ayodhya ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630 Meerut ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630 Kanpur ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630 Ghaziabad ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630 Noida ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630 Gurugram ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630 Chandigarh ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630 Jaipur ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630 Ludhiana ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630 Guwahati ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480 Indore ₹1,46,020 ₹1,33,850 ₹1,09,530 Ahmedabad ₹1,46,020 ₹1,33,850 ₹1,09,530 Surat ₹1,46,020 ₹1,33,850 ₹1,09,530 Vadodara ₹1,46,020 ₹1,33,850 ₹1,09,530 Pune ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480 Nagpur ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480 Nashik ₹1,46,000 ₹1,33,830 ₹1,09,510 Bengaluru ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480 Bhubaneswar ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480 Cuttack ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480 Kerala ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480 Raipur ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480 Hyderabad ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480

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