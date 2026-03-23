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Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold price remains volatile, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Surat

The Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) reports that 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,47,218 per 10 grams as of Monday morning.

Published date india.com Published: March 23, 2026 8:06 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold price remains volatile, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Surat
The price of gold and silver has risen drastically in the last few months. Representational image/PTI

New Delhi: Amid the rising tensions in the Middle East, involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, gold prices continue to remain volatile. Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose by 0.23 percent, gaining ₹333 to reach Rs 1,44,825 per 10 grams after markets reopened today (Monday) following a two-day closure. In the previous trading session, it had closed at Rs 1,44,492 per 10 grams. It is important to note that the gold had hit an all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams in the futures market on January 29 this year. In the international market, spot gold has increased to USD 4,663.54 per ounce. According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold prices in Delhi stand at Rs 1,52,650 per 10 grams (including all taxes). Meanwhile, as per Goodreturns, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,46,120 per 10 grams. The Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) reports that 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,47,218 per 10 grams as of Monday morning. Further, based on the latest IBJA data, you can check the prices of 24, 23, 22, 18, and 14-carat gold. Those planning to buy gold jewellery can also find the latest city-wise rates below.

According to IBJA, today’s gold rates are as follows:

Purity (Carat) Morning Rate Afternoon Rate Evening Rate
Gold 24 Carat ₹1,47,218 per 10 grams
Gold 23 Carat ₹1,46,628 per 10 grams
Gold 22 Carat ₹1,34,852 per 10 grams
Gold 18 Carat ₹1,10,414 per 10 grams
Gold 14 Carat ₹86,123 per 10 grams

City-wise Gold Price (per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat Gold 22 Carat Gold 18 Carat Gold
Delhi ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630
Mumbai ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480
Kolkata ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480
Chennai ₹1,48,580 ₹1,36,200 ₹1,13,600
Patna ₹1,46,020 ₹1,33,850 ₹1,09,530
Lucknow ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630
Ayodhya ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630
Meerut ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630
Kanpur ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630
Ghaziabad ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630
Noida ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630
Gurugram ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630
Chandigarh ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630
Jaipur ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630
Ludhiana ₹1,46,120 ₹1,33,950 ₹1,09,630
Guwahati ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480
Indore ₹1,46,020 ₹1,33,850 ₹1,09,530
Ahmedabad ₹1,46,020 ₹1,33,850 ₹1,09,530
Surat ₹1,46,020 ₹1,33,850 ₹1,09,530
Vadodara ₹1,46,020 ₹1,33,850 ₹1,09,530
Pune ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480
Nagpur ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480
Nashik ₹1,46,000 ₹1,33,830 ₹1,09,510
Bengaluru ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480
Bhubaneswar ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480
Cuttack ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480
Kerala ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480
Raipur ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480
Hyderabad ₹1,45,970 ₹1,33,800 ₹1,09,480

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE:

Live Updates

  • Mar 23, 2026 8:40 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: International spot silver trades near $67.42 per ounce, while domestic silver 999 holds around ₹2,44,900 per kilogram, down ₹100 from the previous session.

  • Mar 23, 2026 8:38 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Silver has tracked gold’s weaker tone but with an even steeper percentage fall this month, drawing close attention from investors focused on silver price today.

  • Mar 23, 2026 8:31 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Market experts highlight that the March decline has taken gold far below the month’s opening levels in India, with 24K prices sliding from ₹17,309 to ₹14,596 per gram by 23 March 2026.

  • Mar 23, 2026 8:27 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Domestic gold prices in India on 23 March 2026 show a minor daily dip of ₹10 per 10 grams across key purity levels. The fall is modest when compared with the steep global correction.

  • Mar 23, 2026 8:19 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Standard 24K gold in many metros, including Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, is quoted around Rs 1,45,960 per 10 grams,

  • Mar 23, 2026 8:12 AM IST

    Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold has fallen more than 10 percent from recent highs, marking one of the steepest weekly drops in decades.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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