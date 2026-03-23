By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold price remains volatile, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Surat
The Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) reports that 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,47,218 per 10 grams as of Monday morning.
New Delhi: Amid the rising tensions in the Middle East, involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, gold prices continue to remain volatile. Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose by 0.23 percent, gaining ₹333 to reach Rs 1,44,825 per 10 grams after markets reopened today (Monday) following a two-day closure. In the previous trading session, it had closed at Rs 1,44,492 per 10 grams. It is important to note that the gold had hit an all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams in the futures market on January 29 this year. In the international market, spot gold has increased to USD 4,663.54 per ounce. According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold prices in Delhi stand at Rs 1,52,650 per 10 grams (including all taxes). Meanwhile, as per Goodreturns, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,46,120 per 10 grams. The Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) reports that 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,47,218 per 10 grams as of Monday morning. Further, based on the latest IBJA data, you can check the prices of 24, 23, 22, 18, and 14-carat gold. Those planning to buy gold jewellery can also find the latest city-wise rates below.
According to IBJA, today’s gold rates are as follows:
|Purity (Carat)
|Morning Rate
|Afternoon Rate
|Evening Rate
|Gold 24 Carat
|₹1,47,218 per 10 grams
|—
|—
|Gold 23 Carat
|₹1,46,628 per 10 grams
|—
|—
|Gold 22 Carat
|₹1,34,852 per 10 grams
|—
|—
|Gold 18 Carat
|₹1,10,414 per 10 grams
|—
|—
|Gold 14 Carat
|₹86,123 per 10 grams
|—
|—
City-wise Gold Price (per 10 grams)
|City
|24 Carat Gold
|22 Carat Gold
|18 Carat Gold
|Delhi
|₹1,46,120
|₹1,33,950
|₹1,09,630
|Mumbai
|₹1,45,970
|₹1,33,800
|₹1,09,480
|Kolkata
|₹1,45,970
|₹1,33,800
|₹1,09,480
|Chennai
|₹1,48,580
|₹1,36,200
|₹1,13,600
|Patna
|₹1,46,020
|₹1,33,850
|₹1,09,530
|Lucknow
|₹1,46,120
|₹1,33,950
|₹1,09,630
|Ayodhya
|₹1,46,120
|₹1,33,950
|₹1,09,630
|Meerut
|₹1,46,120
|₹1,33,950
|₹1,09,630
|Kanpur
|₹1,46,120
|₹1,33,950
|₹1,09,630
|Ghaziabad
|₹1,46,120
|₹1,33,950
|₹1,09,630
|Noida
|₹1,46,120
|₹1,33,950
|₹1,09,630
|Gurugram
|₹1,46,120
|₹1,33,950
|₹1,09,630
|Chandigarh
|₹1,46,120
|₹1,33,950
|₹1,09,630
|Jaipur
|₹1,46,120
|₹1,33,950
|₹1,09,630
|Ludhiana
|₹1,46,120
|₹1,33,950
|₹1,09,630
|Guwahati
|₹1,45,970
|₹1,33,800
|₹1,09,480
|Indore
|₹1,46,020
|₹1,33,850
|₹1,09,530
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,46,020
|₹1,33,850
|₹1,09,530
|Surat
|₹1,46,020
|₹1,33,850
|₹1,09,530
|Vadodara
|₹1,46,020
|₹1,33,850
|₹1,09,530
|Pune
|₹1,45,970
|₹1,33,800
|₹1,09,480
|Nagpur
|₹1,45,970
|₹1,33,800
|₹1,09,480
|Nashik
|₹1,46,000
|₹1,33,830
|₹1,09,510
|Bengaluru
|₹1,45,970
|₹1,33,800
|₹1,09,480
|Bhubaneswar
|₹1,45,970
|₹1,33,800
|₹1,09,480
|Cuttack
|₹1,45,970
|₹1,33,800
|₹1,09,480
|Kerala
|₹1,45,970
|₹1,33,800
|₹1,09,480
|Raipur
|₹1,45,970
|₹1,33,800
|₹1,09,480
|Hyderabad
|₹1,45,970
|₹1,33,800
|₹1,09,480