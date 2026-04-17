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Gold-Silver Import: Banks stop import of gold and silver... bad news for market as there may be a shortage of metal

Gold-Silver Import: Banks stop import of gold and silver… bad news for market as there may be a shortage of metal

India is the second largest consumer of gold in the world and the largest buyer of silver. Most of the country's gold and silver demand is met through imports.

Gold-Silver Import: Banks stop import of gold and silver... bad news for market as there may be a shortage of metal

Banks in India have halted the import of gold and silver. A Reuters report, citing sources, stated that the government has not yet issued a formal order allowing the import of gold and silver. Consequently, several tons of gold and silver are stuck at customs. If imports fail, the country could face a gold and silver shortage. India is the world’s second-largest consumer of gold and the largest buyer of silver. Most of the country’s gold and silver demand is met through imports.

Typically, at the start of a new financial year, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, issues an order listing banks authorized by the RBI to import gold and silver. The previous order was issued in April 2025 and was valid until March 31, the last day of the previous financial year. Banks are now awaiting the DGFT’s new order.

Lowest purchase in 5 years

The DGFT did not immediately comment. A bullion dealer at a Mumbai bank said banks had expected the DGFT to issue orders in early April, as usual, but there has been no update so far. More than 5 tons of gold is pending customs clearance. The dealer said that due to uncertainty surrounding the DGFT order, banks have halted new imports from foreign suppliers.

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Sources also said that about 8 tons of imported silver is also pending customs clearance. Another bullion dealer said that there is no justification for placing new orders without clearing the old consignment. According to the World Gold Council, India purchased 710 tons of gold last year, the lowest in five years. Gold and silver stocks are now declining, and the market is now dependent on sales by exchange-traded funds.

What will be the benefit?

Surendra Mehta, secretary of the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, said there’s a need for clarity on gold and silver imports. Mehta added that if imports don’t occur, there will be a supply shortage and premiums will rise after Akshaya Tritiya. This year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 19th. Buying gold on this occasion is considered auspicious.

A Kolkata-based bullion dealer said that the Iran war has led to a rise in oil, gas, and fertilizer prices. This could increase the country’s import bill in April. This is likely why the government has restricted gold and silver imports to curb the trade deficit. Weak demand in India could impact global gold and silver prices. This could reduce India’s trade deficit and provide support to the rupee.

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